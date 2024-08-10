Blue Jays claim pitcher off of waivers from Diamondbacks

The Toronto Blue Jays have made yet another transaction in what has been a busy few weeks for the organization.

The Blue Jays, who are currently in action in a game versus the Oakland Athletics, announced that they have claimed pitcher Luis Frias off of waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was placed on waivers two days ago to make room for catcher Andrew Knizner on the 40-man roster.

Following the claim, Frias was optioned to Triple-A.

ROSTER MOVE: 🔹 We’ve claimed RHP Luis Frías off waivers from the Diamondbacks and optioned him to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/8kGaXoAuMa — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 10, 2024

Frias has appeared in seven games with the Diamondbacks this season, recording a 9.95 ERA with seven strikeouts while giving up four walks through 6.1 innings. He’s also appeared in 24 innings with Triple-A Reno, compiling a 4.88 ERA.

The 26-year-old suited up for a career-high 29 games with the Diamondbacks a season ago, posting a 4.06 ERA through 31 innings.

This is the second roster transaction in as many days for the Blue Jays, who, yesterday, chose to trade outfielder Cam Eden to the New York Yankees in exchange for future considerations.

On Thursday, the Yankees acquired OF Cam Eden from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 9, 2024

Whether Frias winds up spending time with the Blue Jays this season remains to be seen, though it wouldn’t come as a surprise if they choose to give him a look. The Jays bullpen has been one of several weak points of their team this season, and they also chose to move Yimi Garcia, Nate Pearson, and Trevor Richards ahead of the trade deadline.

Along with the three listed above, the Blue Jays also moved Danny Jansen, Justin Turner, Yusei Kikuchi, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Kevin Kiermaier. The moves came as little surprise, as the Jays sit well outside the playoff picture and dead last in the AL-East with a record of 54-62.