"Rigged": Blue Jays' Brandon Belt has hilarious reply to All-Star Game snub

While four Toronto Blue Jays will be representing the team at this year’s MLB All-Star Game, one of them who missed out on the honour is raising a stink about it.

Well, sort of.

Starting pitcher Kevin Gausman, along with infielders Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Whit Merrifield, will represent the Blue Jays at the Midsummer Classic in Seattle next week, but designated hitter Brandon Belt won’t be joining them.

Belt finished second in voting for the position to two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, who is leading the majors with 31 homers and batting .300 on the year, while also putting up a 3.32 ERA to go along with a 7-4 record on the mound.

Asked by Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae about the second-place nod, Belt didn’t crack a smile as he shared his feigned disgust with Ohtani getting selected over him.

“I think y’all know my thoughts,” Belt replied. “I mean I should have been in first place, probably by a couple million votes, but unfortunately, the All-Star Game’s rigged, you know?”

Of course, the All-Star Gamehas historically been selected by a fan vote, so it’s hard to imagine any sort of vote-rigging conspiracy actually took place.

Belt has a .259 batting average with 48 hits, six home runs, 20 RBIs and 24 runs scored in 58 games for the Blue Jays this season, his first year with the team. They’re fine stats, but hardly hold a candle to another historic season from Ohtani, who is widely tabbed as the American League MVP front-runner after winning the award in 2021 and finishing second last season.

“They put some people in there that they want in there, they don’t want me in there for some reason, so I’ll be sitting at home watching Shohei [Ohtani] hit in my spot in the All-Star Game,” Belt added. “Will he do as good as me? Probably not, but that’s just the cards I was dealt, so I gotta live with it.”

The All-Star Game takes place next Tuesday, July 11 at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.