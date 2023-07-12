Blue Jays' Bichette explains details of his MLB All-Star Game red carpet outfit

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette has long been a fan favourite ever since making his major league debut back in 2019.

Named to the All-Star Game this season for the second time in his career, Bichette showed on Tuesday night that he was a deserving candidate to crack this year’s roster, driving in a run in his lone at-bat in the 3-2 loss for the American League.

But it was his red carpet looks that were the talk of the night, as he took his mother Mariana along with him for the evening at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

Being called a “clear front-runner for best-dressed” by MLB Network, Bichette was hamming it up with the red carpet media contingent, while talking a little bit about his looks that might’ve been better suited for a movie set.

Bo Bichette is feelin' it on the Red Carpet 😏 #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/TlgEM5feaj — MLB Life (@MLBLife) July 11, 2023

Bichette also revealed that his clothes came from Garrison Bespoke in Toronto, and he wasn’t quite sure until the day of the game what he’d be wearing.

“They hooked me up with like three different things. And so this morning I went through all of them and this is what I chose,” Bichette told MLB Network.

Meanwhile, his sunglasses came from a mall in Chicago on a recent road trip with the Blue Jays, and his necklace and earrings were sent in from Diamonds Direct in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Asked if he got his sense of fashion from his mom or his MLB-playing dad Dante, Bichette shot back at the idea that his dad didn’t have a sense of fashion.

“My dad’s got a little swag. You can’t pimp homers like he did and not have swag,” Bichette laughed.

Bichette has a batting average of .317 with 122 hits, 15 homers, 52 RBIs and 46 runs scored in 90 games this season for Toronto, with his hit count just four off of the league lead at 126.

“I try not to think about that stuff, but almost getting 200 hits the last couple of years, I’m not gonna lie, that’s something I’ve thought about,” Bichette said when asked about his goals for the remainder of the season.

For now, it’s back to the ballpark for Bichette and the Blue Jays, as they begin a three-game set with the Arizona Diamondbacks this Friday.