Blue Jays change top of batting order much to the excitement of fans

Despite defeating the Philadelphia Phillies by a 5-3 final on Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays have decided to change their batting order.

Fans have been complaining for quite some time this season about the order, as it has remained the same despite the Blue Jays’ struggles. Finally, they’ve gotten their wish, as things will look different tonight versus the Minnesota Twins.

Instead of having George Springer in the leadoff spot, it will be fan favourite Davis Schneider hitting first. Despite Schneider’s struggles at the plate in limited action this season, fans are still thrilled by the move.

As was the case last game versus the Phillies, Daulton Varsho will be hitting second, while Bo Bichette has slid down to sixth. These were necessary changes to make, as the current hitting struggles of this team didn’t seem to be going away no matter how patient manager John Schneider wanted to be.

Schneider did make clear when speaking with reporters today that Springer is out of the lineup due to illness. However, he said he will see about the leadoff spot moving forward, which opens the opportunity to remain the same should the Jays produce runs today.