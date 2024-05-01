Blue Jays' 50/50 draw ends tonight and the pot is over $2 million

A massive Toronto Blue Jays 50/50 is available for fans to purchase until midnight ET.

The Blue Jays “Amazing April” 50/50 draw got underway on March 19 and will end this evening. The prize is currently north of $2.2 million. Those wanting to give themselves a shot can purchase 300 tickets for $125, 100 for $50, 25 for $25, or 5 for $10.

In addition to the life-changing cash prize, whoever wins the draw will also receive a phone call from Blue Jays colour commentator Buck Martinez. While now closed, other mini prizes throughout the last month, which have all been drawn, included a $10,000 cash prize, an all-inclusive vacation for two to Cancun, Mexico, and 10 separate $1,000 cash prizes.

Along with having a chance to win the 50/50, those who purchase tickets will also support the Jays Care Foundation. The goal of the Jays Care Foundation is to provide children and youth across Canada with a safe and inclusive space to develop life skills, learn from positive role models, and find a sense of belonging amongst their peers.

“Jays Care’s 50/50 program is the ultimate win-win! When you purchase a 50/50 ticket, you’ll not only have a chance to win a life-changing prize, but you’re also helping to change the lives of kids in your community and across Ontario,” reads a statement on the website of the Jays Care Foundation. “50% of each ticket sold goes directly towards Jays Care programming in communities across the province, which uses the power of sport to help kids reach their full potential.”

Fans who may miss the opportunity to buy Amazing April tickets need not worry, as there will be plenty more jackpots made available by the Blue Jays this season. In fact, beginning tomorrow, the first Home Stand Jackpot will kick off and be available for purchase through May 12. There will be six total Home Stand Jackpots this season, an O Canada Mega Jackpot from June 7 to July 4 and a Super September Mega Jackpot from August 26 to September 29.

Anyone interested in entering the current 50/50 draw can do so by clicking here.