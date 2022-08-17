Blue Jays' 50/50 is currently topping $300,000 for tonight's draw

Somebody will be a lot richer after tonight’s Toronto Blue Jays 50/50.

The pot for the 50/50 is currently topping $300,000, which is available to those in Ontario only.

Per the Jays, the grand prize jackpot for the 50/50 will be drawn today at 10 pm ET, with the winner being announced on August 18 at 12 pm ET.

Proceeds go to the Jays Care Foundation, which the team says will “also give kids living with disabilities the chance to play through Jays Care’s Challenger Baseball program.”

Tickets cost five for $10, 15 for $20, 100 for $50, or 250 for $100 and can be purchased through jayscare5050.com, which is also where ticket members can go to check winning numbers.

Blue Jays 50/50 Eligibility requirements

Must be 18 years of age or older at the time of purchase

Must be located within the Province of Ontario at time of purchase

Must not be one of the following: