If you were one of the many who planned to bid farewell to Toronto’s oldest watering hole, the Black Bull Tavern, before it shut down for good on Wednesday, here’s hoping you already made it out — because the pub was forced to shutter a few days early.

Apparently, so many residents had been heading to Queen and Soho streets to pay homage to the iconic establishment and thank it for its nearly 200 years of service that the Bull ran out of product earlier than anticipated.

Though its last day in business was announced as Wednesday, April 3, it shuts its doors for good on the night of Monday, April 1, leaving many fans who planned on saying goodbye on Tuesday or Wednesday without their final visit.

“Thank you Toronto! You have shown us so much attention and love since sharing the news of our closure,” management wrote on the bar’s Facebook page shortly after 11 pm on April 1.

“We appreciate everyone who travelled near and far to grab their final pint and share their stories about The Black Bull. That said, we’ve run out of product — you’ve drunk us dry! We are sadly shutting our doors tonight ahead of the April 3rd closure. We apologize for any disappointment this causes.”

They added that the long-running tavern “went out on a high note.”

Along with those who flocked to the comments to lament not coming in a few days earlier, dozens shared their fond memories of the space and what it meant to the city — and what the closure means, too.

As one person wrote, “Toronto is losing its identity. Indeed a sad day when we lose another staple in this city.”

What a shame. 🙁 — Allison (@allcasmith) March 30, 2024

Though some contend the Black Bull’s title as our “oldest bar,” it was indeed founded earlier than the Wheat Sheaf — which has also been known to lay claim to the title — but hasn’t consistently operated under one single name, which some feel disqualifies it.

(A few might also point out that Montgomery’s Inn was opened either one or seven years earlier than the Bull, as the latter’s founding date is disputed, but that bar is now a living history museum operated by the City of Toronto and not a private establishment.)

The Bull’s 298 Queen Street W property was put up for sale in the fall after the death of its longtime owner, former CFLer Bobby Taylor.