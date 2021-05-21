Billie Eilish to perform in Toronto as part of Happier Than Ever tour this winter

In what’s starting to feel like a return to normalcy, Billie Eilish has announced the stops of her “Happier Than Ever” tour — remember what concerts are like?

Speaking of being happier, the teen singer-songwriter will be performing at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on February 16.

In March 2020, Eilish grabbed six Grammy awards before having to halt her world tour because of you-know-what.

Her “Happier Than Ever” tour will kick off in February in New Orleans. Other Canadian stops include Montreal and Vancouver.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform from 12 pm to 10 pm on Wednesday, May 26 (you have to register first).

The remaining tickets will go on sale at 12 pm on Friday, May 28.

Feb. 3 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans

Feb. 5 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta

Feb. 6 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte

Feb. 8 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh

Feb. 9 – Capital One Arena – Washington, D.C.

Feb. 10 – Bryce Jordan Center – University Park, Pa.

Feb. 12 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, N.Y.

Feb. 13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia

Feb. 15 – Centre Bell – Montreal

Feb. 16 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto

Feb. 18 – Madison Square Garden – New York

Feb. 19 – Madison Square Garden – New York

Feb. 20 – TD Garden – Boston

Feb. 22 – Prudential Center – Newark, N.J.

March 8 – Legacy Arena – Birmingham, Ala.

March 9 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville

March 11 – Yum! Center – Louisville, Ky.

March 12 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit

March 14 – United Center – Chicago

March 15 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, Minn.

March 16 – CHI Health Center – Omaha, Neb.

March 19 – Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) – Denver

March 21 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City

March 24 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver

March 25 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle

March 29 – Chase Center – San Francisco

March 30 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento

April 1 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas

April 2 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, Ariz.

April 6 – The Forum – Los Angeles

April 8 – The Forum – Los Angeles

April 9 – The Forum – Los Angeles

European leg

June 3 – SSE Arena – Belfast

June 4 – 3Arena – Dublin

June 5 – 3Arena – Dublin

June 7 – AO Arena – Manchester, England

June 8 – AO Arena – Manchester, England

June 10 – The O2 – London

June 11 – The O2 – London

June 12 – The O2 – London

June 14 – The SSE Hydro – Glasgow

June 15 – Utilita Arena – Birmingham, England

June 16 – The O2 – London

June 18 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam

June 19 – Festhalle – Frankfurt

June 21 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne

June 22 – Accor Arena – Paris

June 28 – Sportpaleis – Antwerp, Belgium

June 30 – Mercedes-Benz Arena – Berlin

July 2 – Hallenstadion – Zurich