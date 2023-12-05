5 best online casinos Canada — Top real money casinos in 2023

This list outlines the best Canadian online casinos* known for their secure banking, excellent customer service, and top selection of real-money casino games you can play from the comfort of your own home. Each Canadian casino brings its own strengths and weaknesses, and we’ve broken them down for you right here.

Best Canadian online casinos

Casumo: Best Online Casino in Canada Overall 888 Casino: Best Slot Games Variety Bet365: Best Live Dealer Games Bet99: All-Canadian Online Casino Sports Interaction (SIA): Best Newly Added Games

Casumo Online Casino: Best online casino in Canada overall

Overview: Casumo Online Casino has truly raised the bar for Canadians. Award-winning in multiple categories for their innovative product, Casumo decisively stacks up against the competition for its fresh design and nearly 3,300 games available to play. Casumo also boasts a 97% payout average and consistently pays out winnings in one day or less. In addition, Casumo offers live demo options and a mobile experience that’s compatible across all devices.

Game selection: Casumo easily makes our top list of online casinos with one of the largest game selections currently available in Canada. With a strong focus on high-quality, easy-to-use games, Casumo promises a seamlessly fun experience for all players.

Customer support, security, and banking: At Casumo, it’s easy to play when you deposit $10 or more using Interac, bank deposit, Visa, Mastercard, Muchbetter, or Paysafe. While some withdrawals can take up to a day to process, most will complete within a few hours. If you run into issues, live chat is available 24/7, or through [email protected].

888 Casino: Best slot games variety

Overview: Part of the 888 Holdings conglomerate, 888 Casino knocks it out of the park when it comes to online gambling. We gave 888 Casino bonus points for the innovative games available exclusively on their site, in addition to their extensive collection of slot games. Finally, 888 Casino offers players the chance to demo most games without risking their real money — a standout feature we always appreciate.

Game selection: This UK-based site has more than 1,500 games on offer, with 200 live casino tables. 888 Casino is also known for its live roulette tables and an extensive number of slot games.

Customer support, security, and banking: With a deposit processing time of 10 minutes or less, 888 Casino makes payment options easy. They accept Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Maestro, Visa QIWI Wallet, Bank Draft and cheque, in addition to more SSL-encrypted options. At this time, 888 can only be contacted through an online form.

bet365 Casino Canada: Best live dealer games

Overview: Known across the globe as one of the most internationally recognized sportsbooks, bet365 is now making waves in the Canadian online casino space. With an average monthly payout of $2.5M in jackpots, players can rest assured that bet365 Casino is a trustworthy site worthy of your time and attention.

Game selection: bet365 goes hard when it comes to high-quality games. With more than 2,000 games available at any given time, players will never run out of fun. In addition, bet365 offers one of the best selections of live blackjack, roulette, and baccarat dealers out there for players looking for real-time action.

Customer support, security, and banking: bet365 offers a 24/7 customer support line, email contact, and toll-free phone number at 1(866) 333-3238. In addition, they offer a comprehensive list of secure payment options like Visa, Interac, bank transfer and many more to make your casino experience smooth.

Bet99 Casino: All-Canadian online casino

Overview: Built by Canadians, for Canadians, Bet99 is a pillar of excellence in the Canadian gaming space. Boasting a wide selection of favourite table games, jackpots, and megaways, Bet99 offers an action-packed online casino experience that all Canadians can sink their teeth into. With an average withdrawal time of 1 day and a stellar mobile app to boot, Bet99 goes above and beyond when it comes to online casinos in Canada.

Game selection: Bet99 is home to more than 2,700 high-quality casino games organized in an easy-to-navigate layout. Choose from classic favourites or move over to the live casino tab for blackjack, roulette, and speed tables.

Customer support, security, and banking: Adding funds to your account only takes seconds at Bet99 through a number of common betting options. With an extensive list of frequently asked questions, a 24/7 live chat support feature, and an email support option, Bet99 is a secure, safe website all gamblers can enjoy.

Sports Interaction (SIA) Casino: best newly added games

Overview: Sports Interaction is more than just a top-of-the-line sportsbook, but is also home to one of the best Canadian online casinos on the market. With their interactive home screen and easy-to-use navigation, we highly recommend users check out Sports Interaction Casino for an unforgettable experience.

Game selection: Players will never be bored at Sports Interaction Casino as they frequently add new and exciting games to their roster. At the time of writing, SIA has 22 recently added slot and jackpot games for players seeking something new. At any given time, this online casino has nearly 600 casino games for players to choose from.

Customer support, security, and banking: Sports Interaction Casino accepts all major credit cards and commonly used payment methods. We found SIA’s FAQ section a bit lacking, so if you run into an issue you’re better off using their 24/7 chat line. Otherwise, Sports Interaction Casino is a safe and secure website worth checking out.

*For Ontario residents only. Check your local laws.