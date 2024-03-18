Do you ever experience those hot nights where no matter how much you toss and turn, you just can’t seem to fall asleep? Whether you can’t get comfortable, are collateral damage to a partner’s restlessness, or — worst of all — are prone to night sweats and overheating, there’s nothing more frustrating than still being awake as the night drags on.

Octave is a Canadian company that offers the best cooling mattresses for the hottest sleepers while combating other annoyances that keep you awake.

After over a decade of research, consumer feedback, and product testing, Octave mattresses have been designed to meet the evolving needs of Canadian sleepers.

Created using advanced specialty materials, Octave mattresses include a CryoFusion™ cooling nanofibre cover, heat-dissipating copper-infused memory foam enhanced with phase-change material, and multi-zone support foam with built-in air channels for better air circulation.

The result is a mattress that delivers an exceptional level of cooling, pressure relief, and motion isolation and is the perfect solution for any of the following sleepers.

The conscious consumer

Like buying a car, television, or household appliance, choosing a new mattress is a big decision. If you spend hours — or even days — researching everything you can about the products you’re buying, you likely take pride in being a conscious consumer.

The conscious consumer wants to ensure their purchase is well-made, performs well, and offers the best value for their money. Fortunately, the Octave Vista mattress checks all of these boxes.

With a starting price of $599, this entry-level Octave mattress packs quite a punch. Wrapped in a cooling nanofibre top cover made with three special memory foam layers, Vista offers a cooler night’s sleep at an affordable price.

The medium-firm feel of the Octave Vista provides the ideal balance of cushioning and support, making it a versatile option for couples, a wide range of body types, and just about any sleep position.

The price tag won’t be the only thing making you happy. You can feel good about where your mattress comes from because the Vista — like all other Octave mattresses — is made in Canada.

The sweaty sleeper

Whether it’s night sweats, unreasonably hot summers, or menopause, there’s nothing worse than trying to fall asleep when you’re sweating through your sheets.

If this sounds like you, the Octave Mirage mattress is a game-changer. A level up from the Octave Vista, the Mirage is engineered for even better cooling, pressure-point relief, and full-body support.

Both Vista and Mirage are made with copper-infused memory foam and treated with PolarMAX® phase-change material for heat dissipation and temperature balancing. However, Mirage’s cool-to-the-touch nanofibre cover has twice as much cooling thread as Vista, along with an additional layer of aerated latex foam.

This added layer is an allergen-free blend that promotes additional breathability, resulting in unparalleled cooling and temperature regulation so that hot sleepers can enjoy exceptional sleep night after night.

The Mirage’s balanced medium-firm feel suits a wide range of sleepers. Its enhanced motion isolation, pressure-point relief, and additional cooling features come in at a starting price of $899.

The serenity seeker

Is your partner’s tossing and turning keeping you awake all night? Meanwhile, you’re constantly overheating because your bed feels like sleeping inside a volcano, and by the time you wake up in the morning, you feel as though you haven’t rested at all.

If you’re searching for a mattress that has it all, you’ll want to check out the Octave Horizon mattress.

This is the most advanced memory mattress in the Octave lineup. Fully loaded with cooling features and made with five layers of specialty memory foam, Octave Horizon offers maximum cooling, pressure-point relief, and zero motion transfer to ensure your sleep is as uninterrupted as possible.

Priced at $1,499 for a queen size, the Octave Horizon takes elements from Mirage and amplifies them. The Horizon features a nanofibre cover woven with even more cooling threads than the Mirage and Vista. It’s made with copper-infused memory foam treated with PolarMAX phase-change material for temperature control, multi-zone support foam integrated with air channels, and an additional layer of cooling gel foam to put your muscles at ease.

With a height of 14 inches, the mattress’s profile and five memory foam layers work together to absorb movement, meaning you don’t have to worry about being disturbed by your loved ones’ movement throughout the night.

Octave mattresses are the best choice for hot sleepers, but no matter what your nighttime frustration is, there’s likely a model that will help you get the rest you need.

With air channels to allow circulation and ventilation, surface temperature regulation, and five pressure-relief zones, a night of good sleep has never been more attainable with an Octave mattress.

If you’re a sweaty sleeper who has tried nearly everything, you can rest easy with your new mattress, because Octave offers a 365-night trial to ensure your happiness. If your new Octave mattress hasn’t transformed your sleep within a year, you can return it for a full refund.

Since a good mattress is an investment, Octave also backs its mattresses with a 15-year warranty so you can sleep easily — figuratively and literally!

Visit Octave online to learn more about what mattress is right for you, and get ready to experience sleep like never before.