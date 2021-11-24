Here are some of the best Black Friday deals in Toronto right now

As Black Friday closes in, tons of Toronto brands have launched some amazing deals, and you might want to take advantage of the discounts.

Treat yourself or pick up gifts as you support a local business. Here are some of our favourite picks:

Toronto-founded (and international cult-favourite) skincare and beauty brand Deciem is offering 23% off throughout November. They’re calling it “Slow-vember” so you can shop consciously and slowly, avoiding rush buying. The sale applies to all three of their product lines — The Ordinary, NIOD, Chemistry Brand, HIF, and Hylamide. Free shipping begins at just $25, so it might be time to replenish hair, body, face, and makeup products.

Browns Shoes has a huge ongoing Black Friday sale, and they’re offering some rad shoes for up to 50% off. This Canadian brand has a number of stores across the city (and the country!), so you can try out some kicks or boots at a physical location or order a pair online. Returns are a hassle-free affair, and you have a 30-day window to decide if you want to keep your new shoes.

If your mattress is starting to get lumpy and stained, maybe it’s time for an upgrade. High-end mattress brand Endy has 10% off on their entire bedroom collection for Black Friday, in case you want to give yourself the gift of restful sleep this holiday season.

Syrse Dawn is a “slow fashion” streetwear brand that sells ethically made clothing manufactured locally. You can pick up luxuriously soft hoodies, joggers, toques, and more on their website.

They ship all over North America, and they have limited product drops you’ll want to check out ASAP.

If a more active lifestyle is one of your new year’s resolutions, this might be the deal for you. 6ix HQ offers a 20% discount on all of their class packages — 6ix Flow (yoga classes) and 6ix Cycle (spin classes) — for Black Friday. All you have to do is use code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.

Performance-wear brand DUER has up to 40% off their hottest seasonal styles, and great jeans are on the list. Skinny, baggy, light, or aged — pick whatever tickles your denim fancy.

Whether you love crystals for their healing powers or aesthetics, here’s a Toronto store that’ll cater to your needs. Happy Soul Toronto has crystals for up to 80% off, so you might also want to pick up some stocking stuffers.

This family-run business will have several Black Friday offers active from November 26 to November 29. You can try gourmet foods and get a chance to win deluxe bedding from Simons. But the best part is you get up to 30% off on stays for two (minimum of two nights) any time between December 10 and May 1 if you book on November 28-29. The hotel also has a very flexible cancellation policy in case your plans change up.

Canadian apparel brand KOTN is donating all proceeds from their sales on Black Friday to schools in rural Egypt, and they’re doing so for the fifth year in a row. KOTN has up to 50% off on select clothing items, and shipping is free for all orders over $75.

From nostalgic items and socially conscious apparel to on-trend streetwear, Peace Collective is offering major discounts on their collections and donating part of their proceeds to the Peace Week Fund. The fund focuses on causes like food insecurity, refugee aid, and mental health research. Get up to 60% off until November 28.