While some online have become obsessed with finding the worst washrooms in Toronto, three restaurants have just been honoured with the complete opposite title of having some of the city’s most superb lavatory facilities.

Fine dining spot DaNico, newly opened on the northeast corner of College and Bathurst, has been selected by bathroom tissue brand Cashmere as the best of the best in its new UltraLuxe Bathroom Guide.

A play on the esteemed Michelin Guide, the promotional ranking — which is in its inaugural year — awards up to three fleurs to the establishments seen as offering the best toilet-going experiences.

DaNico was given three fleurs out of three, with restrooms so “outstanding and gasp-worthy” that, for patrons, it may be “worth stopping at the bathroom first.”

Toronto’s Piano Piano on Colborne Street and stunning dual-concept spot And/Ore on West Queen West both also received a nod from the toilet paper brand, earning two fleurs each for their WCs.

In future years, Cashmere principal Kruger Products says that the public will be able to nominate restaurants for the accolade, to be evaluated by its special panel based on criteria like lighting, comfort, originality of design and decor, layout, relief amenities and more.

Of DaNico’s new honour, owners from parent company Liberty Group wrote on Instagram that they’re “proud of the attention to detail” they put into all aspects of their properties.

In a release, Piano Piano founders likewise expressed pride at the tongue-in-cheek designation, saying they are “super excited.”

“Listen, to be recognized for anything is amazing. But truthfully, now, it just inspires me to want to design the next [bathroom] even more,” they said.

More Toronto locations are expected to be added to the list later this year, with lists of bathroom recommendations from additional Canadian cities still to come.