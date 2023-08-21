Beauty enthusiasts rejoice! Beauty Week at Hudson’s Bay is back for another year. It’s time to stock up on all of your fall essentials and, maybe discover some new ones.

From Friday, August 18 to Sunday, August 27, you can expect a truly elevated beauty experience in-store with incredible special offers, limited-time gifts, and exciting activations.

If you’re a diehard beauty lover, you’ll already know that Hudson’s Bay is the place to shop thanks to its extensive range of over 195 skin and makeup brands from both luxury labels and masstige brands — including Tata Harper, Estée Lauder, YSL, Nars Cosmetics, Bobbi Brown, and so much more.

Throughout The Bay’s Beauty Week, visitors can take in some at-counter activations and interactive expert-led tutorials, where there will be chances to get makeup touch-ups from top-tier brands, try a spritz of the most alluring fragrances, and sample tons of new products.

This year’s Beauty Week highlight is the ‘Best in Beauty’ tote, a meticulously-curated selection of 30 deluxe samples from an array of top-tier brands like Dr. Barbara Sturm and Shiseido spanning skincare, fragrance, and makeup — all in a super sleek bag.

The tote, which is valued at over $300, is retailing for just $39 and is a fantastic way to explore new products (without breaking the bank). However, there is a limited quantity, so if you want to get your hands on one, you’ll need to be fast.

Wondering exactly what Beauty Week’s free gifts with purchase entail? If you spend over $95 at Lancôme, you will receive a six-piece set valued at $130. Or you can get an Estée Lauder gift valued at $170 with purchases over $80. (And that’s just to name a few.)

If you’re a Hudson’s Bay Rewards member, you’ll also get $20 in Hudson’s Bay rewards when you spend over $100 on beauty.

We also found one of the most delightful surprises during our visit: when you make a beauty purchase at YSL, you can get a free personalized engraving on your cosmetic item. Trés chic!

Among the many expert-led tutorials will be Clinique’s “Skin School,” a bespoke service designed to educate you about your skin, what types of ingredients to use, and application techniques.

Lessons will focus on topics like Foundation Fundamentals, Cleansing, Dark Circle Eraser, and Intro to Watercolour. This is a unique, interactive, and educational beauty experience that will change the way you see your skin.

Skilled associates will also be on hand throughout the store to answer any of your beauty-related questions, offer expert advice, and help you find the right products for you.

The fun doesn’t end after beauty week, though. Hudson’s Bay offers a suite of beauty services year-round — including personalized engravings, skincare consultations with estheticians, makeup applications, and more.

Whether you’re looking to replenish your faves or embark on an exploration of fresh finds, Beauty Week at Hudson’s Bay is the place to be.

For more information about the special offers and activations throughout Beauty Week — running now until August 27 in Toronto — visit The Bay online or head down to your nearest Hudson’s Bay now.