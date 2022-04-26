News

Barstool's Dave Portnoy just got to Toronto and already hates BlogTO

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
Apr 26 2022, 4:16 am
Barstool's Dave Portnoy just got to Toronto and already hates BlogTO
@stoolpresidente/Twitter

Dave Portnoy just got to Toronto, and he’s already in a fight.

The controversial founder of Barstool Sports spent the day reviewing pizza, watching the Blue Jays beat his beloved Boston Red Sox, and absolutely losing it at BlogTO.

The Toronto-based blog wrote an article that called into question local restaurants welcoming Portnoy, and noted “revolting allegations” that have been made against him. Multiple women have accused Portnoy of sexual misconduct, which he has denied.

Portnoy is now seemingly obsessed with BlogTO, mentioning the publication 11 times on Twitter Monday evening. The 45-year-old even promised to add BlogTO to his hate list (yes, he keeps an actual list).

Portnoy then called out the author of the article, tagging her on Twitter, which served as an invitation for many of his 2.7 million followers to relentlessly taunt her. BlogTO has removed the author’s name from the article, and Portnoy has ridiculed that also.

Daily Hive StaffDaily Hive Staff
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT