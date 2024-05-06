Toronto grocery store is permanently closing its doors this month

An independent Toronto grocery store that went up to bat against Bulk Barn and Costco is permanently closing this month.

The days are numbered for Danforth East’s Bare Market retail and grocery location, which opened its doors at an unwittingly precarious time, in February 2020.

Despite the challenges that quickly befell the business — the same ones that befell every business at that time — shortly after opening, Bare Market managed to maintain a steady clientele, both in-person and through its online store.

The shop places a focus on sustainable products, operating free from packaging and plastics, with bulk and refill options on essentials including everything from fresh produce to dried foods, beauty products and home essentials.

After just over four years of operating, though, the doors of Bare Market’s retail location will be closing for good as of May 19, according to a post on the business’ Instagram.

The news of Bare Market’s closure comes on the tails of another low-waste grocery store closure in Leslieville’s Urban Bulk, which shut its doors for good in March.

All is not lost for eco-friendly shoppers, though, as Bare Market is continuing to operate its online store, with plans to explore a bring-your-own-container drop-off model to maintain the business’ commitment to a low-waste existence.

The shop will no longer be carrying any perishable items, including bulk foods and fresh produce due to the change, but will continue to offer all of its other goodies for delivery.