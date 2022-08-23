Driver claims to see Baby Yoda in the Toronto sky (VIDEO)

The force is cute with this one.

A driver on Highway 401 claims to have seen Baby Yoda (also known as Grogu) in the clouds.

A TikTok user by the name of @lirey2021 shared a video yesterday with the caption “please tell me you see Baby Yoda.”

Sure enough, hundreds of people chimed in to say they see it, too.

“He’s telling you not to take the Black Creek exit,” read one comment.

The video currently has over 161,000 views and counting. Of the 300+ comments, not a single person said they don’t see Baby Yoda.

“It’s a sign you’re the chosen one. Use the force and destroy the empire,” one user replied.

Or maybe it’s a sign not to take the 400?