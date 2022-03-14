Auston Matthews facing possible suspension for cross-check in Leafs' outdoor game

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews could be facing a suspension for his actions in Sunday’s outdoor game.

Late in the third period of yesterday’s Heritage Classic contest in Hamilton, Matthews and Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin were involved in a skirmish in front of the Buffalo net. With Matthews crashing the crease, Dahlin gives the Leafs’ star a few good whacks with his stick, eventually knocking him over.

Matthews retaliated by hitting Dahlin in the neck area with a cross-check, leading to both players receiving cross-checking minor penalties.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety posted Sunday night that they’re having a Monday hearing with Matthews, which could lead to a suspension or fine as a further supplemental discipline.

Toronto’s Auston Matthews will have a hearing tomorrow for Cross-checking Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 14, 2022

Video of the incident can be seen below:

“I felt like I kind of rode-up his shoulder, and his shoulder pad rolled up a little bit. That’s hockey,” Matthews said about the incident after the game. “It’s competitive out there. Guys are physical and trying to compete.”

Dahlin, meanwhile, said he was “fine.”

The Leafs ended up dropping the game to the Sabres by a 5-2 score. Toronto returns to Scotiabank Arena Tuesday night, where they’ll be taking on the Dallas Stars.