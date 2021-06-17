Players say Leafs' Auston Matthews is "most fashionable" in NHL

The results are in.

In a poll of nearly 500 players conducted by the NHLPA, Auston Matthews came out ahead in the fashion department.

The Toronto Maple Leafs star, who was recently spotted at UFC 263 alongside Justin Bieber, received 21.16% of the votes in response to the question: “Which player is the most fashionable?”

A hockey game seems to break out at every fashion show @AM34 attends. From GQ shoots to his gameday attire, the @MapleLeafs alternate captain is turning heads with his style. #NHLPAPlayerPoll pic.twitter.com/3ZATNjJsMt — NHLPA (@NHLPA) June 17, 2021

Matthews edged David Pastrnak (11.08%), P.K. Subban (6.55%), Henrik Lundqvist (5.04%), and Kris Letang (4.53%) for the honour. Players weighed in on a number of other questions, including their opinion on best goal-scorer, which Matthews also won.

The most popular reverse retro jerseys among the players belonged to the Colorado Avalanche for their nod to the Quebec Nordiques (28.57%), followed by the Los Angeles Kings (10.49%), Calgary Flames (6.47%), Minnesota Wild (6.03%), Washington Capitals (4.46%), Anaheim Ducks (4.46%), and Florida Panthers (4.46%).

While players said they wouldn’t like to see regional divisions again this season, with 68.2% voting against the idea, they did favour series-style schedules (66.3%).