Arnold Schwarzenegger gushes about his love for Toronto in new video

While filming for Netflix’s new action-comedy television series, FUBAR, (starring Arnold Schwarzenegger) wrapped up several months ago in Toronto, it seems like the Austrian-born actor isn’t ready to stop gushing about the city.

In a new “Q&Eh” interview with Netflix in Your Neighbourhood — which gives fans around the world the opportunity to explore Canadian filming locations for Netflix’s top films and series — the Terminator franchise star discussed his favourite things about Toronto.

“We’ve gained tremendous respect for the Canadians,” the former California governor said.

During his time in Toronto, Schwarzenegger was regularly spotted riding his bike (at one point alongside True Lies co-star Tom Arnold on Spadina Avenue), and even surprised staff at Japanese restaurant, Akira Back.

“What I remember was the extraordinary bicycle rides that I’ve taken. We went down to the river and the city was beautiful. The people were so nice, even when you screwed up and you almost ran someone over. You know, they would apologize to you,” the 75-year-old actor gushed.

“I mean the Canadian people are just very very sweet and very kind.”

FUBAR, which premiered on Netflix on May 25, revolves around a CIA Operative (played by Schwarzenegger), who, despite being on the verge of retirement, discovers a family secret and is forced to go back into the field for one last job.

Arnold Schwarzenegger gives huge compliment to local man while biking in Toronto https://t.co/IxRwBUo0ui #Toronto #ArnoldSchwarzenegger — blogTO (@blogTO) August 23, 2022

The series also stars Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Jay Baruchel, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, and Travis Van Winkle, who also had incredible things to say about Toronto.

In the interview, cast members highlighted Toronto’s Trinity-Bellwoods Park, the plethora of jerk chicken options, Cherry Beach, summer block parties and festivals, and the Ossington strip.

The series also filmed at some notable locations in and around Toronto, including Black Creek Pioneer Village, the Enercare Centre, Grace O’ Malley’s, the Cathedral Bluffs Yacht Club, the Sheridan Centre in Mississauga, and Colossus Greek Taverna in Oakville.

Although Netflix has yet to renew the series for a second season, we’re patiently counting down the days until we hear Schwarzenegger proclaim, “I’ll be back.”