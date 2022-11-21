Argos hosting downtown Grey Cup championship rally later this week

The Toronto Argos are taking the Grey Cup party to the streets.

After Sunday night’s hectic Grey Cup win, the Argonauts are hosting a championship rally at Maple Leaf Square on the morning of Thursday, November 24.

Maple Leaf Square, also known to Toronto Raptors fans as Jurassic Park, is located at the rear of Scotiabank Arena, at the intersection of York Street and Bremner Boulevard.

“Fans are encouraged to arrive at 11 a.m. to take advantage of all the action,” an MLSE statement wrote, though the action is expected to get underway at noon and go until 1 pm.

Due to the classic Toronto combination of limited parking, road closures, and heavy construction in the area, fans are also encouraged to take either the TTC or the Go train to nearby Union Station.

The Argos came into last night’s game as the underdogs, but a last-minute field goal block helped the East champions overcome the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who were looking to win their third Grey Cup in a row.

Toronto linebacker Henoc Muamba was named the Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian in the game, after picking up three tackles and a big interception late in the game to help his team to the win.

Amazingly, Toronto is now 7-0 in their last seven championship appearances.

Toronto’s last two Grey Cup championship rallies for the Argos have been held at Nathan Phillips Square at City Hall, also the site of the 2017 Toronto FC rally and the conclusion of the 2019 Raptors parade.

Toronto now has 18 Grey Cup championships, the most in CFL history.