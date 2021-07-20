NewsMovies & TVHollywood North

Anna Kendrick spotted filming her new movie in downtown Toronto

Jul 20 2021, 1:55 pm
Hollywood movies are currently being filmed in Toronto and it looks like Anna Kendrick has been spotted working on her new film Alice, Darling this week.

The movie tells the story of “a young woman trapped in an abusive relationship becomes the unwitting participant in an intervention staged by her two closest friends,” according to IMBD.

Pictures were shared on Twitter of the Pitch Perfect star on Monday and Tuesday. And some fans even managed to snag a pic.

According to the tweets, the shot was taken in the area of King Street West and Yonge Street.

Kendrick was spotted walking alongside on-screen love interest Charlie Carrick. Photographers even caught her on the scene looking rather pensive in the back seat of a car.

According to director Mary Nighy in an Instagram post, the team wrapped up the final shots of the film on Tuesday.

