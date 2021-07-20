Anna Kendrick spotted filming her new movie in downtown Toronto

Hollywood movies are currently being filmed in Toronto and it looks like Anna Kendrick has been spotted working on her new film Alice, Darling this week.

The movie tells the story of “a young woman trapped in an abusive relationship becomes the unwitting participant in an intervention staged by her two closest friends,” according to IMBD.

Pictures were shared on Twitter of the Pitch Perfect star on Monday and Tuesday. And some fans even managed to snag a pic.

Photos from the set of #AliceDarling current filming on Toronto Street until 9 pm tonight starring Anna Kendrick 👩‍🦰🎥🎬 https://t.co/I9jre33y9R — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) July 19, 2021

2/3 It’s ACTION on the set of #AliceDarling starting Anna Kendrick around King and Yonge in Toronto. 🎬 pic.twitter.com/LhedWNSMId — Anita Windisman (@AnitaWindisman) July 19, 2021

According to the tweets, the shot was taken in the area of King Street West and Yonge Street.

Video of #AliceDarling starring Anna Kendrick current filming on Toronto Street 👩‍🦰🎥🎬 pic.twitter.com/PI0SOuiK0d — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) July 19, 2021

Behind the scenes photos from the set of #AliceDarling starring Anna Kendrick 👩‍🦰🎥🎬 https://t.co/Fn64OwNGuP — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) July 20, 2021

Kendrick was spotted walking alongside on-screen love interest Charlie Carrick. Photographers even caught her on the scene looking rather pensive in the back seat of a car.

Behind the scenes photo from the set of #AliceDarling starring Anna Kendrick last night 👩‍🦰🎥🎬 Filming wrapped on Alice, Darling yesterday. ✔️ https://t.co/Na1uqBNpye — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) July 20, 2021

Anna Kendrick stopping to take photos with fans yesterday on the set of #AliceDarling 👩‍🦰🎥🎬 https://t.co/B1jIZYGW14 — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) July 20, 2021

According to director Mary Nighy in an Instagram post, the team wrapped up the final shots of the film on Tuesday.