Former Leafs PA announcer gives epic pregame lineup intro to son's NHL team

Former Toronto Maple Leafs public address announcer Andy Frost dusted off his old skills for a good reason on Tuesday night.

While most NHL players might not exactly want their dads in the locker room, Philadelphia Flyers forward Morgan Frost — Andy’s son — can probably make an exception.

On the team’s annual dads trip, the elder Frost joined the Flyers to announce the team’s pregame starting lineup in their road game against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

“Out of retirement… come on in, Mr. Frost,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said pregame to his players in the locker room, which was met with a big applause.

But despite the sentimentality of the moment, Tortorella wasn’t budging when it came to the team’s opening group, as Morgan remained on Philadelphia’s third line.

“Tonight’s starting lineup for the Philadelphia Flyers,” the elder Frost read off. “On defence, No. 6, Travis Sanheim! On defence, No. 8, Cam York! On left wing, No. 71, Tyson Foerster! At centre, No. 14, Sean Couturier! At right wing, No. 11. Travis Konecny. And in goal… No. 33… Sam Ersson!”

Flyers players then greeted the former PA announcer with another big round of applause and a few audible “let’s go” cheers.

Frost served as the team’s PA voice from 1999 through 2016, and many Leafs fans have distinct memories of the former Q107 DJ calling out iconic goals at the then-Air Canada Centre.

But he’s had plenty of time to watch Morgan play in the NHL.

Over the last five seasons in Philadelphia, the younger Frost has 29 goals and 46 assists in 176 games. He was picked 27th overall by the team back at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Despite the big pregame speech, the Flyers weren’t quite able to get the win on Tuesday night, falling 3-2 in overtime to Nashville.