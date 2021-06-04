UPDATE: Missing 11-month-old Ottawa girl has been found
Update: Ottawa Police said the child was located and is safe and sound. One person is currently in custody and an investigation is ongoing.
Ottawa Police Service issued an Amber Alert for an 11-month-old girl on Friday morning.
The child went missing late on Thursday evening from the area of Carling Avenue and Pinecrest Rd in Ottawa, according to police. She was last seen by her mother at approximately 11:12 pm.
The child is described as an Indigenous female, with short black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue onesie with black pants, and white or pink socks. According to police, the child has a feeding tube in her stomach and must be fed through the feeding tube. She cannot be fed regular baby formula and requires medical attention.
OPS said it’s been conducting a search of the area the child went missing since this morning and the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit is investigating.
An image of a woman who police believe is a possible witness was released to the public. Police are asking anyone who can identify this woman to contact them immediately.
Police are asking the public if they see to call 911.
Anyone with additional information that can assist investigators is asked to call The Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 5944. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca
