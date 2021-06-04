UPDATE: Missing 11-month-old Ottawa girl has been found

Update: Ottawa Police said the child was located and is safe and sound. One person is currently in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

Ottawa Police Service issued an Amber Alert for an 11-month-old girl on Friday morning.

The child went missing late on Thursday evening from the area of Carling Avenue and Pinecrest Rd in Ottawa, according to police. She was last seen by her mother at approximately 11:12 pm.

The child is described as an Indigenous female, with short black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue onesie with black pants, and white or pink socks. According to police, the child has a feeding tube in her stomach and must be fed through the feeding tube. She cannot be fed regular baby formula and requires medical attention.