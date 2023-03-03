Airlines are cancelling flights to and from Toronto Pearson due to winter storm

Due to a major winter storm warning that is in effect for most of southern Ontario, airlines such as WestJet have cancelled all scheduled flights operating to and from Toronto Pearson International Airport until weather conditions improve.

WestJet made the announcement on Friday afternoon, specifying that it applies to all of its scheduled flights to and from Pearson beginning at 8 pm until Saturday morning.

Due to a major winter storm warning targeting southern Ontario, WestJet has proactively cancelled all scheduled flights operating to and from @TorontoPearson as of 8:00 p.m. EST this evening, until Saturday morning, pending conditions. https://t.co/iaThCry218 — WestJet News (@WestJetNews) March 3, 2023

WestJet says flights to and from Pearson will resume Saturday morning at a reduced capacity and are entirely contingent on weather conditions improving. The cancellations are impacting 50 flights, many of which have already been rescheduled for Saturday.

Dozens of Air Canada and Air Canada Jazz flights departing from Pearson have also been cancelled as a result of the forecasted weather conditions. A number of other airlines, including United Airlines and Porter Airlines, have also cancelled several flights leaving after 7 pm.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Toronto, where total snowfall accumulations are expected to be anywhere from 20 to 30 cm. Snowfall rates of 5 to 8 cm/h are also possible.

⚠️ Winter storm watches and special weather statements have been issued for tomorrow’s storm!

❄️ Hazardous driving conditions are expected with rapidly accumulating snow and blowing snow.

Please continue to monitor alerts 👉 https://t.co/5ijm9tHdb4#ONStorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/MakNt31Kjq — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) March 2, 2023

The storm is expected to run its course this evening through to Saturday morning, with the most dangerous conditions expected between 9 pm and midnight.

According to the weather agency, a “Texas low is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to a large swath of southern Ontario. Snow will begin this evening and quickly become heavy at times.”

Environment and Climate Change Canada also warned of possible isolated power outages as a result of the combination of heavy wet snow and wind.