Mom of six shares tips on finding affordable groceries in Toronto

In a city where the cost of living continues to rise, grocery shopping on a budget is the reality for many Toronto families.

Food inaccessibility is at a record high, with nearly 300,000 monthly visits to Toronto’s Daily Bread Food Bank, a significant increase from just three years ago.

This challenge isn’t limited to those typically seen as “vulnerable” – it’s a concern for families from all walks of life.

And though the province just announced its plans to prevent price gouging by retailers due to the recent record inflation, it doesn’t offer immediate relief to those currently struggling to afford food and other essentials.

As a mom in a family of six in Toronto, I recently reached out to our local community via Facebook to gather insights and tips from fellow households who’ve mastered the art of stretching their grocery budgets.

You might also like: Another No Frills is being accused of overpricing groceries after exorbitant find

This Canadian couponer saves thousands of dollars on groceries — here’s how you can too

A judgement-free guide to navigating food banks in Toronto as a parent

The response was incredible, with a wealth of advice and creative strategies pouring in from homes across the city.

What became abundantly clear was that the challenge of putting food on the table is a shared one, not just for those in extreme need, but also for everyday families feeling the financial pinch.

The harsh reality is that food affordability has become a pressing issue for everyone in Toronto. The city’s relentless increase in living costs and grocery prices has caused many of us to rethink our spending habits.

It’s beyond occasional coupon-clipping or deal-hunting; Torontonians are getting resourceful, redesigning meal plans, and tapping into community resources to ensure our grocery dollars go further while still providing nutritious and satisfying meals.

Here are some of my favourite tips from other Torontonians