7 creative activities that will help you get more out of life this summer

Summer is in full effect, which means it's time to seize the season and get the most out of its sunny days, extended evenings, extra long weekends, and opportunities for getaways.

It's our chance to make up for lost time with a slew of novel experiences and memory-making escapades.

With this revamp, the iconic brand is bringing value-packed plans, Member Benefits, VIP experiences, and awesome customer service to the forefront — which means you can get more out of summer for less.

A list of Ontario-centric summer activities that will bring out your outdoor adventurer.

Stimulate your senses

It’s lavender season right now, which means many of Ontario’s fields are streaked with these aromatic, violet flowers. Tucked away in Toronto’s outskirts, or within an hour or two of the city, these Instagrammable farms are in full bloom.

A two-hour drive from the city is Steed & Company Lavender, a farm just outside of London that boasts acres of lavender fields and tons of lavender-infused goods — so you can infuse your home with scents from your trip.

Other locales include Niagara-on-the-Lake’s Niagara Essential Oils & Blend, Weir’s Lane Lavender and Apiary in Dundas, Milton’s Terre Bleu Lavender Farm, and many more.

Explore beyond the surface

A little-known fact about Ontario is that it’s rife with scenic caves that are begging to be explored. Among the most impressive are Collingwood’s Scenic Caves, where you’ll find one of Canada’s UNESCO biosphere reserves — a network of historical caves that span back 450 million years.

Make a weekend of exploring Blue Mountain's natural wonders or challenge yourself to tour Ontario's top caves.

Broaden your horizons

Often referred to as the Greece of Ontario for its jagged, sand-coloured escarpment, Tobermory is also a treasure trove of caves and caverns. Worthy of a road trip of its own, this peninsular area has no shortage of beaches, lighthouses, and geological anomalies to marvel at.

Plus, instead of racking up the mileage on your own car, you can score a deal on a sweet ride (a convertible, perhaps?) and get there in style.

Get lazy

Dial things down a notch by drifting down one of Ontario’s lazy rivers on a warm, sunny day. It’s a creative and super satisfying way to beat the heat. All you have to do is hop into a tube (be sure to bring some friends along for the ride) and get whisked away by the tide.

Head west to Paris’ Grand River for an afternoon of Turbo Tubing, or hop on the river’s other outposts in Cambridge and Elora.

Venture to the edge

Whether you’re a thrill-seeker or looking to face your fears this summer, we can think of a way or two you can get your fill of adrenaline. Glide between the treetops of the Carolinian Forest at Ontario’s wildest zipline experience at Long Point Eco-Adventures.

Alternatively, you can really put your physical limits to the test by embarking on some treetop exploration on a discovery course located within an expansive canopy of trees at one of Treetop Trekking’s many Ontario parks.

Suspend your beliefs

Another way to ascend to great heights (if you’d prefer to do without the rush of adrenaline) this summer is by taking in the views atop a suspension bridge. The province is actually home to about 14 suspension bridges — a great way to absorb its natural beauty from a new vantage point.

If you’re not looking to venture too far, the Humber Bay Arch Bridge — located in the city’s west end — is the perfect spot to soak up nature on a bike ride. Clocking in at 420 ft, Blue Mountain’s suspension bridge yields unparalleled views of Georgian Bay’s old-growth forest.

Test your luck

The best time to test your luck is when there's nothing to lose and tons to gain.

From July 19 to August 15, Virgin Radio will be running a four-week contest nationwide, all of which will culminate with the grand prize giveaway of an all-inclusive, five-night stay for two at Virgin Limited Edition's Mahali Mzuri Kenya Safari, valued at $20,000.

The winner will be awarded this once-in-a-lifetime trip. You can enter by heading to virginradio.ca

To learn more about how to live more by becoming a Virgin Plus Member, you can visit virginplus.ca.