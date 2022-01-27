9 former Leafs players will be competing at Beijing Olympics

The Beijing Olympics won’t feature any current members of the Toronto Maple Leafs, or any NHL team for that matter.

With questions around the COVID-19 situation and strict quarantine laws that could prove troublesome for the league, the 2022 Olympics will see its men’s hockey tournament be contested by non-NHL players.

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be any familiar faces for Leafs fans.

Fan favourites like Leo Komarov (Finland) and Martin Marincin (Slovakia) will be donning their country’s jersey.

Current Toronto Marlies forward Joshua Ho-Sang is set to feature for Canada, while Leafs prospects Matthew Knies and Nick Abruzzese will be competing for Team USA.

In total, nine former Leafs will be making the trip to China, with an additional 15 players that have been in the organization joining them as well.

Here’s every player that’s suited up for the Leafs and Marlies (or been drafted by the franchise) that’s set to play at the Olympics, with former Leafs in italics:

Canada: Adam Cracknell, Josh Ho-Sang, Daniel Winnik

China: Ryan Sproul, Tyler Wong, Zack Yuen

Germany: Korbinian Holzer

Finland: Miro Aaltonen, Leo Komarov, Mikko Lehtonen, Teemu Hartikainen

Latvia: Martins Dzierkals

Russia: Kirill Semyonov

Switzerland: Fabrice Herzog, Denis Malgin

Slovakia: Martin Marincin, Kristián Pospíšil

Sweden: Pontus Holmberg, Daniel Brodin

USA: Matthew Knies, Nick Abruzzese, Kenny Agostino, David Warsofsky, and Nick Shore

The men’s hockey tournament at this year’s Games begins on February 10.