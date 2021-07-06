9 best fried chicken sandwiches to order in Toronto

It’s National Fried Chicken Day and if you’re looking for the best fried chicken sandwiches in Toronto, look no further. Here’s where you can celebrate.

Extra fresh and extra juicy are the qualities necessary to be chosen as one of the city’s BEST fried chicken sandwich joints, and these are our picks.

Here’s a list of the best fried chicken sandwiches to try in the city:

Porchetta & Co.

On King West or in North York, this spot awaits you with an honest, proper, Southern-style fried chicken sandwich. Love burgers? This Fried Chicken Bacon “Cheeseburger” comes with ketchup, mustard, pickles, cheese, and smoked bacon.

Address: 5650 Yonge Street; 545 King Street West

Hours: Sunday to Wednesday from 12 pm to 8 pm, Thursday to Saturday 12 pm to 9 pm, (Yonge Street location closed Mondays)

Love Chix

This Powerhouse Street establishment revolves around fried chicken, so there’s no question that their sammy is one of fierceness. Crispy and juicy meat tossed in mouthwatering sauce, sprinkled with arugula, sandwiched between soft buns, make for a two-hander that’s worth writing home about.

Address: 33 Powerhouse Street

Hours: Wednesday to Sundays from 12 pm to 8 pm

You can’t go wrong at all with Union Chicken sandwiches. Their OG fried chicken sandwich is loaded with all the goods, creamy coleslaw, maple honey drizzle, their special UC ranch, banana peppers, and pickles. If you never shy from a good deal, make sure to place an order on Tuesdays since their signature sandwiches are up for 10 bucks.

Address: 65 Front Street West, and 25 The West Mall

Hours: vary depending on location.

Fried chicken sandwiches are no joke, especially at Chen Chen’s Hot Chicken, where they go above and beyond with their signature sammies. Savoury and sweet and so much more, The Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich is a must if you’re looking for the perfect way to satisfy your hunger. It’s made with a boneless Buttermilk Nashville Hot Chicken thigh served on a toasted brioche bun, with southern slaw, pickles and homemade aioli. If that’s not enough to leave you drooling, we don’t know what will.

Address: 1184 Queen Street West

Hours: Tuesday to Friday from 11:30 am to 10 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm. Mondays are closed.

Having just opened their second location, if you’ve never had the privilege of treating your taste buds to P.G Clucks original sandwich, now is the time to do it. The chicken is hefty, the bun is strong, and the grab-and-go street-side counter you’re ordering from feels foodie AF. Unassuming to the eye, this is one of those places that fits the phrase “if you know, you know.”

Address: 610 College Street and 1112 Queen Street West

Hours: Vary depending on location.

Naked, Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, or Devil’s Breath. Those are your choices for spice level on this ridiculous(ly good) sandwich, and we must warn you… the heat here is not for the faint of heart. Instead of being tossed in mere spices, the chicken is coated in spicy oil, which means the intensity of the flavour builds each time you take a bite. So brace yourself, remember to breathe, and get ready to hop on this wild ride — it’s well worth it.

Address: 178 Bathurst Street

Hours: Every day from 5 pm to 12 am

Home to one of the city’s absolute best burgers, Rudy also houses the Valentino. This fried chicken sammy feature’s the spot’s Valentino sauce, which is like mayo, but better, plus creamy coleslaw and mild hot sauce. Served on a squishy potato bun, the bird hangs over the edges, and the sauce drips down your arm… and once you’ve taken a bite, you’ll know there’s not a thing about it you’d change — order online for pick-up or delivery.

Address: 6619 College Street, 69 Duncan Street, 1330 Danforth Avenue, 168 Eglinton Avenue East, and 1466 The Queensway.

Hours: Vary depending on location.

Testing out Canadian waters, Daves Hot Chicken just opened its first location in the country, right here in Toronto. Dave’s Hot Chicken originates from Los Angeles, specializing in delicious hot fried chicken and their sandwiches are no joke. If you’re looking for an extra kick, you can choose from seven different levels of spice, No Heat to Reaper. Can you handle the heat? Participants who want to try the hottest heat level must sign a waiver before they go all in. Orders can be placed online.

Address: 1582 Queen Street West and 2066 Yonge Street

Hours: Sunday to Wednesday from 11 am to 11 pm, Thursday to Saturday from 11 am to 12 am

Tokyo Hot Fried Chicken

If you’re looking for something new and are feeling adventurous, Tokyo Hot Fried Chicken’s Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich is the perfect way to get your sweet and salty fix. The signature sandwich features their famous Tokyo hot fried chicken, served between two home-baked butter biscuits with its honey butter sauce drizzle. If that’s not enough to fill you up, their fan fave Tokyo Hot Chicken Sandwich is a total must.

Address: 656 College Street

Hours: Monday and Tuesday from 2 pm to 10 pm, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 2 pm to 12 am, and Friday and Saturday from 2 pm to 1 am.

With files from Kayla Gladysz.