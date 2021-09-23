5 Toronto buildings where you can take stunning fall photos

Fall is officially here, and that means one thing: reds, yellows, and oranges are about to take over the foliage in Toronto, giving you the opportunity to take some pretty stunning photos of the city.

If you’re hoping to snap great autumnal pictures this year, Toronto has no shortage of beautiful spots to do so. But if you’re looking for something a little more interesting than your typical shot of colour-changing trees, incorporating some of the city’s architecture is a great way to mix it up and make the photos a little more iconically Toronto.

Here are five buildings around Toronto that will serve as the perfect backdrop for all of your fall photos.

Victoria College

University of Toronto’s campus is one stunning building after another, but Victoria College’s ivy-covered bricks and castle-like exterior make it the perfect place for fall pictures.

Casa Loma

Casa Loma is beautiful just about any time of year, but when it’s surrounded by stunningly coloured trees, it looks even more like a fairy tale location than usual.

Hart House

Another building on the U of T campus, Hart House is covered in fall colours come autumn thanks to its ivy-clad walls. Fall photos of this collegiate building definitely give you that familiar feeling of going back to school, even if it’s been a while.

Evergreen Brickworks

For pictures with a bit more of a secret garden vibe, head on over to Evergreen Brickworks in the city’s east end and snap a few pics in front of the old buildings there. The colour-changing foliage paired with the historic buildings makes for some great photos.

CN Tower

The CN Tower itself may not have anything particularly “fall” about it, but taking photos from down below through all of the brightly coloured trees will get you some amazing results.