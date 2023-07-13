5 ex-Leafs free agents who are still without a contract for next season

The Toronto Maple Leafs seem like they’re mostly set for next season’s roster, after a series of free agent signings over the course of the month that have indicated the team’s direction moving forward.

From Tyler Bertuzzi to Max Domi to Ryan Reaves, new general manager Brad Treliving has clearly put a stamp on the roster for next season.

But — hear me out — what if there’s a chance for a reunion with an old pal or two?

NHL signings should pretty much never be made for nostalgia reasons, but there are a few old Toronto players still kicking around in search of a contract for 2023-24.

Should the Leafs — or any other team, really, be interested — here are five ex-Leafs who remain unsigned for next season.

1. Phil Kessel, RW

Age: 35

Last contract: $1.5 million, one year

2022-23 stats: 82 GP, 14 G, 22 A, 36 PTS

Last team: Vegas Golden Knights

Phil Kessel set the NHL’s ironman record for most consecutive games played this past season, and has remained one of the league’s most impressive career arcs.

Winning his third Stanley Cup this past season with the Vegas Golden Knights, Kessel still clearly has a little bit left in his tank, even if his defensive deficiencies might cause a few teams to pause when it comes to signing the veteran winger.

2. Jake Gardiner, LD

Age: 32

Last contract: $4.05 million, four years

2022-23 stats: Did not play – back injury

Last team: Carolina Hurricanes

If Jake Gardiner is searching for a return to the NHL, Toronto would be one heck of a place to mount a comeback.

Gardiner sat out of all of last season with a back injury and hasn’t exactly had the best track record of health over the course of his career. But as a popular player during his time in Toronto, it’d be great for him to find a landing spot somewhere in the league.

3. Scott Harrington, LD

Age: 30

Last contract: $750,000, one year

2022-23 stats: 45 GP, 4 G, 7 A, 11 PTS

Last team: Anaheim Ducks

Scott Harrington hardly counts as a “former Leaf,” playing just 15 games for the club in the 2015-16 season, where the team finished last in the NHL.

But having spent time with three different NHL rosters since his last go-around in Toronto, the veteran defenceman could be a cheap depth option for the Leafs next year should they choose to bring him back for a much more competitive roster than the team’s first go-around.

4. Jonathan Bernier, G

Age: 34

Last contract: $4.125 million, two years

2022-23 stats: Didn’t play – hip injury

Last team: New Jersey Devils

Have you noticed a trend of ex-Leafs dealing with horrible injuries that have limited their ability?

Bernier missed all of last season with a hip injury, though has still been a consistent NHL goalie throughout much of his career. He’s unlikely to compete for a starting job, but perhaps he makes his way back to the league next season if his health is in order.

5. Josh Leivo, LW

Age: 29

Last contract: $750,000, one year

2022-23 stats: 51 GP, 4 G, 12 A, 16 PTS

Last team: St. Louis Blues

A veteran of five pro franchises, Leivo left the Leafs in a trade to Vancouver back in December 2018 in exchange for Michael Carcone, who never played in the NHL for the team.

Leivo has yet to hit 20 points in an NHL season and remains destined for a career bottom-six role, but would be a cheap option should the Leafs be willing to offer him a deal for next season.