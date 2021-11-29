38-storey flatiron building to tower over 74-year-old Toronto church

Developers are gearing up to relocate a 74-year-old Toronto church to make way for a new flatiron development that will reach 38 storeys in height.

Castlepoint Numa and Weston Park Baptist Church submitted plans to the City of Toronto to build a two-tower development at 1871 Weston Road, at the intersection of Lawrence Avenue West.

The property is currently occupied by a 1947-built modern gothic church and a former bank building. Although the church has no heritage designation to protect it, the developers are planning to keep it around. It’ll be picked up and moved to the eastern edge of the lot, maintaining it as a free-standing structure. It will also undergo rehabilitation to bring it back to its original 1947 form.

What will go up on the property are two towers, 38- and 28 storeys in height, containing a total of 538 residential units ranging from one to three bedrooms. They would be connected by a three-storey podium base that incorporates the old bank building and has 1,250 square metres of retail space.

The 38-storey Toronto tower will be a wedged-shaped flatiron building, while the other tower will be more of a wider triangle shape.

Along Weston Road, a new public plaza would be between the buildings and the church and a 10-metre-wide pedestrian corridor connecting the plaza to the Weston GO and UP Express station.

The development will also feature several other public amenities, including a performance hall, gymnasium, and multi-purpose space.

The proposal will need to receive approval from City Council before it can move forward. The proposal is expected to go through the various committees in 2022.