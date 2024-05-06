Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

Relatively standard Toronto bungalow listed for $4M due to its fancy neighbourhood

May 6 2024, 4:36 pm
The birds are chirping, and the sun is shining, which means Toronto real estate is back on its typical BS.

It seems like every spring, the weather and the housing market start heating up.

And this year is no different – Toronto is now less affordable than many major cities and we’re seeing homes come on the market that have no business being that expensive.

20 Restwell Crescent North Toronto

The view from the front door.

Like 20 Restwell Crescent N, which is a pretty basic four-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow.

20 Restwell Crescent North Toronto

The living room with a fireplace.

It’s not bad, it’s just wild that it has been listed for $3,899,000.

20 Restwell Crescent North Toronto

The massive backyard.

Sure, 20 Restwell Crescent N is on a pie-shaped ravine lot that stretches to 111 feet at the back and has a significant amount of “table land” aka flat ground.

20 Restwell Crescent North Toronto

The kitchen.

And yes, the home boasts high-end appliances in the kitchen as well as a newer roof and air conditioner.

20 Restwell Crescent North Toronto

A bedroom with a full wall of mirrors.

It has spacious bedrooms, lots of natural light and a couple fireplaces.

20 Restwell Crescent North Toronto

The lower level rec room.

However, this isn’t the first time it’s been listed.

20 Restwell Crescent North Toronto

A bathroom.

Earlier this year, it was listed for the same $3,899,000, but after 145 days on the market, it failed to sell.

20 Restwell Crescent North Toronto

The dining area in the kitchen.

Normally, that would be an indication that it was priced a bit too high.

20 Restwell Crescent North Toronto

The foyer.

This is in addition to the fact that homes in this neighbourhood typically sell for $2.2 million, and the recently sold comparables also went for around that price.

The views from the backyard.

Add to that that this house sold only four years ago for $2.8 million and it seems as though nothing has been updated since then, the math isn’t mathing.

The Don River views.

But then again, maybe that picturesque view of the Don River and living in Bayview Village is worth $4 million.

