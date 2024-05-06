The birds are chirping, and the sun is shining, which means Toronto real estate is back on its typical BS.

It seems like every spring, the weather and the housing market start heating up.

And this year is no different – Toronto is now less affordable than many major cities and we’re seeing homes come on the market that have no business being that expensive.

Like 20 Restwell Crescent N, which is a pretty basic four-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow.

It’s not bad, it’s just wild that it has been listed for $3,899,000.

Sure, 20 Restwell Crescent N is on a pie-shaped ravine lot that stretches to 111 feet at the back and has a significant amount of “table land” aka flat ground.

And yes, the home boasts high-end appliances in the kitchen as well as a newer roof and air conditioner.

It has spacious bedrooms, lots of natural light and a couple fireplaces.

However, this isn’t the first time it’s been listed.

Earlier this year, it was listed for the same $3,899,000, but after 145 days on the market, it failed to sell.

Normally, that would be an indication that it was priced a bit too high.

This is in addition to the fact that homes in this neighbourhood typically sell for $2.2 million, and the recently sold comparables also went for around that price.

Add to that that this house sold only four years ago for $2.8 million and it seems as though nothing has been updated since then, the math isn’t mathing.

But then again, maybe that picturesque view of the Don River and living in Bayview Village is worth $4 million.