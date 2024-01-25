Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

This eccentric $1.7M house outside Toronto is available for the first time in decades

Jan 25 2024, 3:48 pm
When it comes to real estate in Ontario there are a lot of builder-basic homes that are the housing equivalent to a yawn.

This is especially true when you start to get into the suburbs of the GTA, where entire neighbourhoods are made up of identical houses sprinkled with the odd McMansion.

So when we see a home that’s truly unique, like 295 King’s Summit Road, we get excited.

King's Summit Road

A shot that showcases the unique design of the home.

This is the first time this three-bedroom, one-bathroom home has been on the market since it was built.

While blogTO couldn’t get the exact details of when the home was built or who the architect was, we’d hazard a guess of the 1970s. The home is very mid-century modern with nods to Frank Llyod Wright-esque design principles.

King's Summit Road

An aerial shot of the property.

The home sits on a whopping 2.04-acre lot just outside of Toronto.

With plenty of nature and the tranquillity of this green oasis, it’s a rare escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

295 King's Summit Rd. King

Located in King City, Ontario, this home is only an hour from Toronto.

Not to mention, it provides a sense of peace and seclusion that’s truly priceless.

295 King's Summit Rd. King

A view from the balcony.

The design of the house also does a great job of making the surrounding nature the focal point.

295 King's Summit Rd. King

The main living space with built-in furniture.

The soaring ceilings, the oversized picture windows and the breathtaking sightlines in the house are spectacular.

295 King's Summit Rd. King

The primary bedroom.

And while the home has a modern design-feel to it, there’s also a rustic cabin vibe with all the natural wood and low ceilings in the bedroom.

From its unique architectural elements to the cozy nooks, this home tells a story.

295 King's Summit Rd. King

The open-concept living, dining and kitchen area.

As for the next chapter of the story, there’s definitely going to be some substantial renovations and updates needed.

But whether you’re captivated by its eccentricity or eager to infuse your personality into the space, the possibilities are as vast as your imagination.

King's Summit Road

The wooded area around the house.

295 King’s Summit Road was just re-listed for $1,794,000, which is truly a bargain considering the amount of land it comes with.

King's Summit Road

There’s no garage but parking for eight cars.

It was previously listed for $1,995,000.

