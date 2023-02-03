Home near Jane and Finch in Toronto goes for $100K over asking after bidding war

Despite its negative public image, Jane and Finch remains a multicultural interaction with close proximity to green spaces, public transit, York University, and several shopping centres.

It seems like several families recognized the appeal of the area’s quiet residential streets, as one home near the intersection recently sold for $100,000 over asking.

The 1960s-esque bungalow, located at 279 Driftwood Avenue, was set at an asking price of $898,000 in November 2022.

The three-bedroom home spent only seven days on the market before selling for $1 million.

The home features renovated bathrooms on both levels, an attached double garage, and steps away from Driftwood Public School.

According to The Globe and Mail, the listing price attracted about 200 visitors over two open house events.

“The other [houses for sale in the area] priced at $1.05 million or $1.1 million weren’t doing open houses. They didn’t stage, they didn’t advertise. So they were just sitting there on the market,” listing agent Belinda Lelli told the Globe.

Within one week, the charming bungalow managed to receive seven offers.

“This is an incredible story that speaks to the need for affordable housing for many new Canadians that seek a home to accommodate two families or multi-generational accommodations,” Lelli said.