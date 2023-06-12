This 11-foot-wide Toronto house just sold for $300K over asking (PHOTOS)

It seems like only yesterday houses were struggling to sell, and many were even going for under asking.

However, with home prices rising for a third month in a row, we’re almost back to the housing market frenzy we saw last year – as perfectly shown by the recent sale of 18 Saunders Avenue.

This one-bedroom, four-bathroom home was originally listed for $1,149,000 but sold for $1,450,000 after only four days on the market.

Although to be fair, it’s a really cool townhouse. In fact, it’s so cool that back when it was listed for rent in 2017, blogTO featured it.

The Roncesvalles home is a modern loft combined with the charm of a century home.

18 Saunders Avenue also has a basement apartment and a laneway studio, which is a lot to fit into an 11-foot-wide lot.

The basement unit is legal; however, the laneway studio might not be. The realtor was very deliberate in including this statement in the listing: “Seller and agent do not warrant retrofit status of laneway studio.”

But the laneway studio has a kitchen, bathroom, laundry, radiant floors, and a loft bed, so if you don’t mind the potential legal grey area of this studio, then you could have yourself some extra rental income.

As for the primary dwelling, it’s cozy (remember it’s 11 feet wide) with high ceilings, exposed beams, plenty of natural light, and loads of charm.

From the fireplace to the French doors that lead to the private courtyard to the clawfoot tub in the main bathroom, this place is real cute.

As for bang for your buck, there’s definitely a lot of income potential with the basement apartment and the laneway studio, making it the perfect purchase to subsidize your mortgage or use as an investment property.

The house is in a great location, and if you want to do some quick math, one of the units was rented out for $3,100 a month back in 2018, so with rental prices these days, you could get at least that (if not more).

The current tenants were also willing to stay according to the listing, so you wouldn’t even need to look for new tenants.

However, if the objective is to turn this house back into a single-family dwelling, then this almost $1.5 million property might not be a great purchase.

It’s not a detached house, it’s 11 feet wide, there’s only one bedroom above ground, some of the renovations or retrofits are probably not up to code, and the home has been tenanted since at least 2017, so there are definitely things that might need some major work.

Either way, let us all take a moment to mourn the short period of time when we thought maybe the Toronto housing market might correct itself.