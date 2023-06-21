Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

Tiny and dated two-bedroom Toronto home going for almost $2 million (PHOTOS)

blogTO Editors
|
Jun 21 2023, 3:59 pm
realtor.ca

The Toronto real estate market is officially back on its BS, and you know how you can tell? When a “rare offering” like this comes up.

17 Thirty Third Street is a two-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow in Etobicoke. The small house is sitting on a sizeable 39-by-100-foot plot of land, which is its primary selling point.

17 Thirty Third Street Toronto

The living room.

The house itself is nothing to brag about.

17 Thirty Third Street Toronto

The kitchen.

The principal rooms are decently sized and the kitchen looks like it was updated in the early 2000s.

17 Thirty Third Street Toronto

The private driveway leading to the detached garage.

The listing also mentions that the plumbing and electrical have been updated.

17 Thirty Third Street Toronto

The primary bedroom.

The rest of the house looks like it hasn’t been touched since the ’70s.

17 Thirty Third Street Toronto

The open-concept living and dining room.

The teal and dusty pink carpets and the faded wallpaper are definite giveaways of the age of the home.

17 Thirty Third Street Toronto

The basement.

But probably the biggest sign that this home is very dated is the wood-panelled basement with shag carpeting that looks like the set of That 70’s Show.

17 Thirty Third Street Toronto

The basement.

Now, a dated interior is never a deal breaker because you can always renovate.

17 Thirty Third Street Toronto

A cold storage room.

But the deal breaker is the price.

17 Thirty Third Street Toronto

The second bedroom.

This tiny, dated home is listed for $1,649,000, which is absurd.

The bathroom.

If you look at the recent comparables – aka the other houses in the neighbourhood that recently sold – all of them have more land, more house, and sold for less money.

The basement.

Take this bungalow just a few streets over which sold in April for $1.3 million.

The laundry room.

Aesthetically, the home looks nicer but it also has an extra 700 square meters of living space, two more bathrooms and 600 square feet more land – all for $300,000 less.

The backyard.

Sure, housing prices have gone up in recent months, but dearest realtors, could we please be a little more realistic with the listing prices?

blogTO EditorsblogTO Editors
