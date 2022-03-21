14 of the best shops to get your bike fixed in Toronto

It is officially spring, and for many people in Toronto, that means dusting off their bikes and hitting a trail or the streets of the city.

It’s important to know the basics of bike riding in Toronto. It’s just as important to get that bike in tip-top shape for the summer days. It’s key to know the best places around the city, whether you need a quick tune-up, a larger repair, or just an emergency tire change.

Here are 14 of the best bike shops in Toronto to make sure your ride is in the best hands.

Sweet Pete’s Bike Shop is one of the most beloved bike shops in Toronto. They do everything so well and offer so many different services. You can buy a bike here or have anything shipped to you (for free on orders over $100). Not only will they give your bike a tune-up for summer, but they’ll winterize it for 365 days of riding. They can even turn your bike into a stationary one for inside rides.

Address: 1204 Bloor Street W, Toronto

Phone: 416-533-4481

Since 1988, GEARS has been offering a pressure-free shopping experience. It can be intimidating walking into a shop of experts, but you’ll feel comfortable asking anything here. They understand how important biking is for people, whether for transportation, exercise, mental health, or all three. Bring your bike in for a repair, or explore this massive space to find a new one.

Address: 500 Front Street E, Toronto

Phone: 416-855-4327

With the friendly and enthusiastic team at Pedalinx, you can get your bike fixed up, or buy a new one. No matter what kind of rider you are, flying down a Mississauga trail or commuting through downtown, they’ll be able to help. They have a wide selection of bikes for youth and adults ranging from electric, BMX, basic road, and mountain bikes.

Address: 531 College Street, Toronto

Phone: 647-348-2453

Some bikes need an easy tune-up, and others need a complete overhaul, fixing chains, breaks, and gears. The friendly experts at Urbane Cyclist are trained to do any job to have you pedalling away satisfied. For those looking for a new bike, they have cargo bikes, foldable bikes, electric bikes, touring and city bikes — for whatever suits your lifestyle.

Address: 280 College Street, Toronto

Phone: 416-979-9733

To help you on your journey, Dismount Bike Shop would love for you to stop in and tell them your bike riding story. Every bike has been on a journey, and this family-owned shop loves to hear about it. Dismount specializes in city, adventure, mountain, and kids bikes, and they even operate a full coffee bar while you peruse or wait for your bike.

Address: 936 St Clair Avenue W, Toronto

Phone: 647-351-4030

The incredibly knowledgeable staff at Bike Depot are crazy about cycling. When they’re not in the shop, they’re likely riding. They’ll work hard to find whatever services your bike does (and doesn’t) need and use the best parts for the task. The stress of price shopping is eased here — if you find a local product at a lower price within 30 days, they’ll credit you the difference.

Address: 1222 Bloor Street, Toronto

Phone: 416-531-1028

This award-winning bike shop has been growing since it first opened in 2008. They’ve expanded buildings, renovated, and have even opened two more locations. Not only do staff here love biking, but they too have been customers at the bike shop looking for help. That’s why they pride themselves on offering professional and consistent service to any and all cyclists on any type of bike.

Address: 913 Bathurst Street, Toronto

Phone: 416-538-2453

There are no surprises at Wheels of Bloor. Their dedicated team just wants to get you and your bike hitting the pavement again. On their website, all of their prices for servicing bikes are posted. And if you’re unsure what type of work your bike needs, or need a brand new one on special, they’ll happily help you out.

Address: 2007 Bloor Street W, Toronto

Phone: 416-762-9119

Ride Away Bikes make getting your bike repaired, or buying any bike or accessory, as convenient as possible. They have curbside pickup available and offer free delivery within Toronto on orders over $100. Open seven days a week, the Ride Away Bikes team will help you with everything from finding the right helmet to a full-service tune-up.

Address: 816 Dundas Street W, Toronto

Phone: 647-352-7433

Address: 2821 Dundas Street, Toronto

Phone: 416-519-1504

Address: 651 Queen Street E, Toronto

Phone: 416-666-6776

Ya Bikes! is a fun name for a shop, and the atmosphere inside is fun, too. They provide non-judgemental bike repair to make your ride safe and road-worthy. A service at Ya Bikes! isn’t just supporting a local business, but supporting Charlie FreeWheels as well, an initiative to provide at-risk youth in the area bicycles.

Address: 242 Queen Street E, Toronto

Phone: 416-546-2200

Not only can you have your bike perfectly tuned and ready to go at Velotique, but you can bring in your skis as well. The team of experts here has over 100 years of combined experience in bike and ski tuning. Have your bike looked at, and if you happen to buy a new one here, they’ll give you one free tune-up every year!

Address: 1592 Queen Street E, Toronto

Phone: 416-466-3171

Dream Cyclery prides itself, and has for over a decade, on the persistent improvement to customer service. As soon as they get a bike, they begin a thorough inspection for a tailor-made service. Whatever service you need, when the bike is ready to ride again, the customer’s satisfaction is their top priority.

Address: 390 Queens Quay W #111, Toronto

Phone: 647-559-1220

Bikes on Wheels is really just a great reason to go for a bike ride and visit Kensington Market. Biking is a lifestyle at Bikes on Wheels, from their BMX team to their full-service repair shops and popular apparel line.

Address: 309 Augusta Avenue, Toronto

Phone: 416-966-2453

Brockton Cyclery loves the aesthetic as much as the function of the bike. Their bikes look cool — from bells to tire guards to baskets — are all so sleek looking. With locks, custom bags, and King Cage products available, this is a great local shop for commuting cyclists to deck their bikes out.

Address: 1612 Dundas Street W, Toronto

Phone: 416-546-7026

