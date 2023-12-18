Everyone who’s ever been to San Francisco knows the famous Painted Ladies on Steiner Street.

The Victorian and Edwardian houses painted with multiple colours that make their architectural details pop are truly stunning.

So, if you’re tired of the mostly grey architecture of Toronto and want a little of that San Fran flare, look no further than 126 Woodbine Avenue!

This exquisite townhome is bright, colourful and very Painted Ladies-esque.

As you step into this charming three-bedroom, three-bathroom home, you’ll discover why the sellers, who have been there for the past 15 years, have cherished every moment here.

126 Woodbine Avenue features a gorgeously renovated kitchen and bathrooms that exude contemporary elegance.

The open-concept living and dining areas, coupled with a charming Juliet balcony, create an inviting space perfect for entertaining.

The kitchen conveniently leads to a stylish west-facing backyard with a gas line for your BBQ, ideal for Al fresco dining.

The second floor boasts two bedrooms and a den, perfect for those balancing work and home life.

The third-floor primary retreat is a sanctuary in itself, complete with a spacious ensuite, walk-in closet, and not one but two private balconies facing east and west, offering stunning views and ample natural light.

Boasting an abundance of space and storage, this home is a haven for those seeking roominess without compromising style.

And let’s not forget the garage. Equipped with a lift and level two car charger, it’s a true automotive enthusiast’s dream and one of the seller’s favourite parts of the home, according to listing agent Simon Milberry.

Food enthusiasts will rejoice in the tantalizing array of nearby dining spots such as Limon, Inmigrante, Chowpatty Culture, Mira Mira Diner, Tiflisi, and the Beaches Brewing Company, making every meal an adventure.

But what will the sellers miss the most about bidding farewell to this gem?

Milberry told blogTO they will miss the wonderful community spirit fostered by great neighbours. They’re also going to really miss how close the home is to Woodbine Beach and the boardwalk for leisurely strolls.

But they’re not moving too far. Milberry shared they bought another home in the neighbourhood.

So, if that doesn’t show you how great this location is, then we don’t know what will.

126 Woodbine Avenue is currently listed for $1,599,000.