12 Days of Giveaways: Win a $500 Starbucks gift card

You see a coffee, in a pretty red cup, on the brink of breaking surface tension, clasped firmly in the hands of a quivering passer by desperately scrambling to keep their drink from spilling and their footing from falling away amongst a labyrinth of inconspicuous black ice.

You know nothing says Starbucks like that iconic holiday cup, and this year is even more special as the notable coffee brand celebrates 25 years of a cup synonymous with christmas and the return of a full menu of seasonal handcrafted beverages.

This 12 Days of Giveaways Starbucks is giving away a $500 gift card for a lucky winner to splurge on the very best of this year’s extra special holiday menu!

Returning Seasonal Favourites include, for the 20th year the Starbucks Peppermint Mocha, a holiday staple at Starbucks. Also back on the menu are seasonal sips like Caramel Brûlé Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Irish Cream Cold Brew.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks Canada (@starbuckscanada)

The Prize

Starbucks gift card

This Prize is valued at $500

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveToronto, @DailyHiveCanada, and @starbuckscanada on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a $500 Starbucks gift card with @DailyHiveTO’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3UFVXIp Follow @DailyHiveTO and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Loading…

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 28.

Must be 19+ to enter. Enjoy responsibly.

Contest Guidelines