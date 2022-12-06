12 Days of Giveaways: Win a $300 gift card to J's Steak Frites

J’s Steak Frites, located at 1198 Queen Street West, is based on a renowned Parisian culinary concept tentatively making its way across the pond; Steak and Fries. The straightforward European classic embraces the simple yet deeply complimentary flavours of meat and potato. Fusing the richness and opulence of steak with the comfort and commonality of good old-fashioned french fries for a dish teeming with unsuspected character. This 12 Days of Giveaways season, J’s Steak Frites is auctioning off an unmissable dining experience on them! Relish in a cooked-to-order, locally sourced Canadian AAA BY striploin steak, unlimited frites, and a finger-licking butter sauce made in-house. Served with house-made bread and butter to start, followed by a soup or green salad dressed with walnut and lemon vinaigrette.

The Prize

Dinner for up to four people at a maximum value of up to $300. Reservation required. Must occur in January. Does not include tax and gratuity.

This prize is valued at $300

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveToronto, @DishedToronto, and @jssteakfrites on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)



2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win dinner worth $300 for up to four people at J’s Steak Frites with @DailyHiveTO’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3upQ3QW Follow @DailyHiveTO and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 28.

Contest Guidelines