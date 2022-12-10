12 Days of Giveaways: Win a $1245 ammolite pendant necklace
KORITE is an industry leading jewellery brand specialising in the use of Ammolite, a 71 million year old gemstone exclusive to Southern Alberta; making Ammolite jewellery a literal Canadian treasure.
This 12 Days of Giveaways, KORITE will gift a very lucky winner a one of a kind ammolite gemstone necklace.
The Prize
Korite Unity ammolite pendant necklace in sterling silver
- A or AA grade Ammolite
- 14mm x 7mm rectangular Ammolite pendant
- 925 Sterling Silver
- Pendant Dimensions: 27mm x 10mm
- Chain Length: 18-20 Inch Adjustable
- Lobster Clasp with Ammonite Accent
This Prize is valued at $1245
All of KORITE’s gemstones are ethically mined and handcrafted to create a kaleidoscope of colour in every statement piece.
How to enter
To enter to win, do at least one of the following:
1. Follow @DailyHiveToronto, @DailyHiveCanada, and @koriteammolite on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)
2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)
- Win a Korite Unity ammolite pendant necklace with @DailyHiveTO’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3heeXQI Follow @DailyHiveTO and RT to enter!
3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)
Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm ET on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 28.