12 Days of Giveaways: Win a $1245 ammolite pendant necklace

Dec 10 2022, 2:44 pm
KORITE is an industry leading jewellery brand specialising in the use of Ammolite,  a 71 million year old gemstone exclusive to Southern Alberta; making Ammolite jewellery a literal Canadian treasure.

This 12 Days of Giveaways, KORITE will gift a very lucky winner a one of a kind ammolite gemstone necklace.

 

The Prize

Korite Unity ammolite pendant necklace in sterling silver

  • A or AA grade Ammolite
  • 14mm x 7mm rectangular Ammolite pendant
  • 925 Sterling Silver
  • Pendant Dimensions: 27mm x 10mm
  • Chain Length: 18-20 Inch Adjustable
  • Lobster Clasp with Ammonite Accent

This Prize is valued at $1245

All of KORITE’s gemstones are ethically mined and handcrafted to create a kaleidoscope of colour in every statement piece. 

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveToronto, @DailyHiveCanada, and @koriteammolite on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

  • Win a Korite Unity ammolite pendant necklace with @DailyHiveTO’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3heeXQI Follow @DailyHiveTO and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm ET on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 28.

Contest Guidelines

