Our 12 Days of Giveaways is in full swing and the contests just keep coming.

In need of a freezer full of quality meals to kick your 2024 resolutions off right? Or maybe you can feel the travel bug coming on strong, and a lavish getaway would be welcomed. Whichever it may be, we have the prizes to satisfy your New Year cravings.

You know the drill: Read what’s up for grabs, enter to win, and check back tomorrow for more!

Don’t want to settle for less than top-quality food, but appreciate the convenience of frozen options? Wild Fork has a solution for you.

Offering over 600 meat, seafood and other blast-frozen food products, Wild Fork Canada offers convenient, high-quality foods backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee. They source only the best quality and have a strict list of unhealthy ingredients and additives that you will never find in their products. Plus, their blast-freezing technology locks in optimal freshness until you’re ready to get cooking.

Taste the quality for yourself this season as one lucky winner will score one $500 bundle of Wild Fork frozen foods, including a minimum of 30 different products. The prize will even be delivered to the winner at an address anywhere in the GTA — talk about convenience.

Anyone with the travel itch is going to want to listen up. Yellow Tail, voted the world’s most-loved wine brand, is a family-owned winery from Australia that offers a wide selection of wines across Canada. And they’re giving you the chance to take a trip on them — big time.

Whether enjoyed by the glass or added to a cocktail, the versatility of Yellow Tail is what sets it apart from other wines. And this season there’s cause for celebration, as Yellow Tail is giving away an unforgettable winter getaway for two in Canada, with a travel credit value of $5,000. This sip-worthy, seasonal escape will take the lucky winner and their travel buddy to Whistler, where the itinerary is for them to customize. Cheers to that!

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We’ll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. And make sure to check out Dished Toronto for even more prizes!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

Contest Guidelines