12 Days of Giveaways Day 3: Win an epic private group boxing class

Welcome to day 3 of our 12 Days of Giveaways. Despite the chill of the December air, today’s prize is heating things up.

We’re unwrapping another epic contest, giving you the chance to win the private fitness class of your dreams. Round up 39 of your closest friends, because this isn’t your average workout.

You know the drill: Read the deets, enter for your chance to win big, and check back tomorrow for more. Good luck!

If it’s in your New Year’s resolutions to get your you-know-what kicked, then this is the prize for you. Rumble Boxing, a Canadian boutique fitness powerhouse, is giving away the ultimate private class.

This exclusive personal training session meets group fitness experience is truly all-access, including free glove rentals for you and up to 39 of your friends. But it doesn’t end there, as each member of your crew will step out of the ring with a $100 Personal Training Gift Certificate.

With studio energy that’s more similar to a nightclub than your average gym, this one-of-a-kind fitness sesh is sure to feel more like a private party than a workout. That’s not to say you won’t sweat though — because trust us, you will.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We’ll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. And make sure to check out Dished Toronto for even more prizes!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

Contest Guidelines