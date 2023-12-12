12 Days of Giveaways Day 12: Win an overnight stay and dining experience in downtown Toronto

If you thought we wouldn’t end our 12 Days of Giveaways with a bang, think again.

An overnight getaway is always welcomed, especially when it’s in the heart of the city and completed with a dining credit to a lavish bar. And today, you could win one for free.

Enter for your chance to spend an evening indulging in the best of downtown Toronto with this epic contest. And be sure to tell your friends, because this is the last of many prizes we’re putting up for grabs in 2023.

Indulge in the epitome of Toronto luxury with a chance to win a stay at one of the city’s gems.

The Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel is the ultimate stay in the six, located in the heart of downtown amidst shopping, the CN Tower, sports, concerts, theatres, dining, and more. Their cocktail bar 43 Down, heated indoor-outdoor pool, and 24-hour fitness centre make every visit a luxurious one, but opting for an upgrade to a Club Room allows access to the hotel’s 43rd-floor lounge — which boasts stunning skyline views and complimentary breakfast and appetizers.

Get your fix of both on-site relaxation and city exploration and win a one-night stay at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, including access to the 43rd-floor Club Lounge. The winner will even receive a $150 credit to use at 43 Down, an intimate bar serving handcrafted cocktails and locally inspired flavours.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We’ll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. And make sure to check out Dished Toronto for even more prizes!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

Contest Guidelines