12 Days of Giveaways Day 11: Win a pair of leather jackets and a brand-new set of tires

Dreaming of a chic addition to your closet? Or maybe a sparkling new set of tires so you can hit the road in style this New Year?

Day 11 of our 12 Days of Giveaways has your chance to score both, with a pair of phenomenal prizes on deck.

Take a browse at what’s up for grabs and enter for your opportunity to win; there’s truly no room for disappointment today.

What if we told you your new favourite leather jacket could be stylish, environmentally friendly, waterproof, and maybe even free?

Each of Threads of Apollo’s premium quality leather and nubuck jackets is thoughtfully designed and made to be worn as modern-day armour, accompanying you on any occasion. Their environmentally friendly solutions allow the leather to stay waterproof for life, and minimalist styles make these jackets the ones you always reach for.

Suit up for any situation (and in style) in a jacket from Threads of Apollo. The brand is giving away not one, but two premium full-grain waterproof leather jackets for one individual and a friend. They even come in a lightweight option, so you and your bestie can rock it year-round.

Get ready to hit the road in safety and style this New Year and score a set of RoadX winter tires or RoadX 3 season tires.

The RoadX brand was founded on the belief that all drivers deserve an exceptional quality tire at an exceptional price. That’s why their tires are manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities following a high standard of excellence and developed by a global team of engineers with years of industry expertise.

So no matter if you’re cruising up the Sea to Sky, the Icefields Parkway or the Niagra Parkway, RoadX can get you there. Wherever your journey takes you, get there confidently in a set of RoadX tires with this terrific prize.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We’ll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. And make sure to check out Dished Toronto for even more prizes!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

Contest Guidelines