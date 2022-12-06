12 Days of Giveaways: $500 Gift Card for ABURI TORA sushi at Yorkdale
It’s 12 Days of Giveaways season, and the gifts just keep on giving!
This one’s for the sushi lovers among us, Aburi Tora is offering up a $500 gift card redeemable at its location at Yorkdale Shopping Centre.
The restaurant is based on the notion of technology-forward dining. With a sleek interior and weaving laneways for a breathtaking, futuristic finish.
View this post on Instagram
Relish in top-quality Japanese fare ordered via a touchscreen menu bolstered by a wide variety of the restaurant’s iconic dishes, including flame-torched Aburi Sushi, high-grade sashimi and Edoprime nigiri sushi, wagyu with caviar, decadent uni and mouthwatering kalbi and wagyu Sukiyaki.
If the prospect of dining at Tora is tickling your tastebuds, then keep reading, all the details on how to enter the giveaway are below!
The Prize
1 x $500 Gift Card for TORA (located at Yorkdale)
This prize is valued at $500
How to enter
To enter to win, do at least one of the following:
1. Follow @DishedToronto, @BlogTo, and @aburitoratoronto on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)
2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)
- Win $500 to spend at Aburi Tora with @DailyHiveToronto’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3F7U8ye Follow @DailyHiveToronto and RT to enter!
3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)
Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 28.