Contests12 Days of GiveawaysCurated

12 Days of Giveaways: $499 Compass Ring by True Curated Designs

DH Toronto Staff
DH Toronto Staff
|
Rachel Goodman
Rachel Goodman
|
Dec 3 2022, 2:17 pm
12 Days of Giveaways: $499 Compass Ring by True Curated Designs
Daily Hive

True Curated Designs came to fruition when founder Tori Dundas began making bespoke engagement rings, inspired by the notion of timeless beauty and long-last quality.

As demand for her designs grew, so too did the desire to create everyday staple pieces made to endure the test of time and spontaneous adventure.

Treat yourself or someone you love this holiday season with a one-of-a-kind solid gold pendant signet ring featuring a unique compass and rope twist design, and the letter N engraved on the inside, acting as a True North guide. 

 

True Curated Designs

Courtesy True Curated Designs

 

The prize

True North Compass ring is made from 10-carat solid yellow gold, and green tourmaline gemstone. 

The prize includes:

  • Signet ring, solid 10-karat yellow gold
  • 9.5mm compass motif
  •  Green Tourmaline Gemstone, 1.5mm
  •  Engraved N on the inside
  •  Shank tapers to 2.5mm wide, 1.5mm thick (measured on size 8 ring)(ring available in most sizes. The winner can select the size)

This prize package is valued at $499

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow, @DailyHiveToronto, @DailyHiveCanada@truecurateddesigns on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

  • Win a $499 True North Compass Ring @DailyHiveToronto’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3VBweSs Follow @DailyHiveTO and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm ET on December 19. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines

DH Toronto StaffDH Toronto Staff
Rachel GoodmanRachel Goodman
+ Contests
+ 12 Days of Giveaways
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.