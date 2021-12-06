10 Toronto homes for sale right now under $400,000 (PHOTOS)
Dec 6 2021, 7:33 pm
There may be a shortage of homes for sale in Toronto right now, but when you look at what inventory has come onto the market, there’s still a wide range of listings.
Everything from downtown condos to Bridle Path mega mansions have been listed as of late. And if you’re looking for something on the more affordable end of the price spectrum, there are plenty of options there as well — just be warned that you’ll likely be up against some stiff competition.
Rounded up courtesy of Zoocasa, here are 10 homes for sale in Toronto right now, all listed under $400,000.
3555 Bathurst Street – $399,000
- Two bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 1,000-1,199 sq ft
- One parking spot
- Two private balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows, TTC just outside
330 Dixon Road – $349,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 900-999 sq ft
- One parking spot
- Close to Toronto Pearson Airport, in-unit laundry, private balcony
90 Ling Road – $349,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 900-999 sq ft
- One parking spot
- Private 26-ft-long balcony, close to U of T and Highway 401
330 Dixon Road – $359,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 800-899 sq ft
- One parking spot
- Newly renovated washroom, private balcony
320 Dixon Road – $360,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 900-999 sq ft
- One parking spot
- Recently renovated, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, private balcony
380 Dixon Road – $364,900
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 700-799 sq ft
- One parking spot
- Close to Toronto Pearson Airport, updated kitchen, private balcony, in-unit laundry, maintenance fees include utilities and cable
1 King Street West – $374,900
- Studio
- One bathroom
- 0-499 sq ft
- No parking
- Includes access to connected hotel amenities: pool, sauna, gym, bar, lounge
725 Don Mills Road – $379,900
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 600-699 sq ft
- One parking spot
- Newly renovated, maintenance fees include all utilities, locker included, close to DVP, Eglinton, and Ontario Science Centre
5 Massey Square – $380,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 700-799 sq ft
- No parking
- Private balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows
3390 Weston Road – $393,000
- Two bedroom
- One bathroom
- 800-899 sq ft
- One parking spot
- Private balcony, double closet, close to Highways 401 and 400