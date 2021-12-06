Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

10 Toronto homes for sale right now under $400,000 (PHOTOS)

Dec 6 2021, 7:33 pm
Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc.

There may be a shortage of homes for sale in Toronto right now, but when you look at what inventory has come onto the market, there’s still a wide range of listings.

Everything from downtown condos to Bridle Path mega mansions have been listed as of late. And if you’re looking for something on the more affordable end of the price spectrum, there are plenty of options there as well — just be warned that you’ll likely be up against some stiff competition.

Rounded up courtesy of Zoocasa, here are 10 homes for sale in Toronto right now, all listed under $400,000.

3555 Bathurst Street – $399,000

toronto homes for sale

Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc.

  • Two bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,000-1,199 sq ft
  • One parking spot
  • Two private balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows, TTC just outside

330 Dixon Road – $349,000

RE/MAX Quinte Ltd.

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 900-999 sq ft
  • One parking spot
  • Close to Toronto Pearson Airport, in-unit laundry, private balcony

90 Ling Road – $349,900

toronto homes for sale

Vanguard Realty Brokerage Corp.

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 900-999 sq ft
  • One parking spot
  • Private 26-ft-long balcony, close to U of T and Highway 401

330 Dixon Road – $359,000

RE/MAX West Realty Inc.

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 800-899 sq ft
  • One parking spot
  • Newly renovated washroom, private balcony

320 Dixon Road – $360,000

toronto homes for sale

Listit Realty Brokerage Inc.

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 900-999 sq ft
  • One parking spot
  • Recently renovated, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, private balcony

380 Dixon Road – $364,900

Metro King Realty Inc.

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 700-799 sq ft
  • One parking spot
  • Close to Toronto Pearson Airport, updated kitchen, private balcony, in-unit laundry, maintenance fees include utilities and cable

1 King Street West – $374,900

Royal LePage Your Community Realty

  • Studio
  • One bathroom
  • 0-499 sq ft
  • No parking
  • Includes access to connected hotel amenities: pool, sauna, gym, bar, lounge

725 Don Mills Road – $379,900

toronto homes for sale

RE/MAX Realtron Realty Inc.

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 600-699 sq ft
  • One parking spot
  • Newly renovated, maintenance fees include all utilities, locker included, close to DVP, Eglinton, and Ontario Science Centre

5 Massey Square – $380,000

Trade One Realty Inc.

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 700-799 sq ft
  • No parking
  • Private balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows

3390 Weston Road – $393,000

RE/MAX Realty Specialists Inc.

  • Two bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 800-899 sq ft
  • One parking spot
  • Private balcony, double closet, close to Highways 401 and 400

