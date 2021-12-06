10 Toronto homes for sale right now under $400,000 (PHOTOS)

There may be a shortage of homes for sale in Toronto right now, but when you look at what inventory has come onto the market, there’s still a wide range of listings.

Everything from downtown condos to Bridle Path mega mansions have been listed as of late. And if you’re looking for something on the more affordable end of the price spectrum, there are plenty of options there as well — just be warned that you’ll likely be up against some stiff competition.

Rounded up courtesy of Zoocasa, here are 10 homes for sale in Toronto right now, all listed under $400,000.

Two bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,000-1,199 sq ft

One parking spot

Two private balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows, TTC just outside

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

900-999 sq ft

One parking spot

Close to Toronto Pearson Airport, in-unit laundry, private balcony

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

900-999 sq ft

One parking spot

Private 26-ft-long balcony, close to U of T and Highway 401

One bedroom

One bathroom

800-899 sq ft

One parking spot

Newly renovated washroom, private balcony

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

900-999 sq ft

One parking spot

Recently renovated, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, private balcony

One bedroom

One bathroom

700-799 sq ft

One parking spot

Close to Toronto Pearson Airport, updated kitchen, private balcony, in-unit laundry, maintenance fees include utilities and cable

Studio

One bathroom

0-499 sq ft

No parking

Includes access to connected hotel amenities: pool, sauna, gym, bar, lounge

One bedroom

One bathroom

600-699 sq ft

One parking spot

Newly renovated, maintenance fees include all utilities, locker included, close to DVP, Eglinton, and Ontario Science Centre

One bedroom

One bathroom

700-799 sq ft

No parking

Private balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows