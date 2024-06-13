10 farms to pick your own fruit and vegetables near Toronto

Pick your own fruit and vegetable farms near Toronto provide a wholesome way to fill your baskets and bellies from spring to fall.

Strawberries, apples, pumpkins and more are beginning to blossom around the area, waiting for you and your people to spend some quality time in the great outdoors while stocking up on produce.

Here are some places to pick your own (PYO) fruits and vegetables near Toronto.

A slew of PYO fruits are on offer at this Milton farm throughout the spring, summer and fall, beginning in May, when you can walk home with fresh rhubarb and asparagus and ending in October with corn. Strawberries, peaches, apples and more are available in between.

Where: 9365 10 Side Rd, Milton, ON L9T 2X9

You can gather your own strawberries in late spring and early summer and pick out perfect pumpkins in early fall at this farm located just outside of Toronto in Markham. They also have a market where you can buy their freshly grown goodies, no picking required.

Where: 10825 Ninth Line, Markham, ON L6B 1A8

There are a slew of fresh fruits and veggies available to pick throughout the growing season at this farm in Springwater. You’ll be able to walk away with baskets full of strawberries, raspberries, peas, corn and more at various times of year.

Where: 2935 Barrie Hill Rd, Springwater, ON L9X 1S8

This fall-focused Inglewood farm opens later in the season in August, growing seasonal specialties like sunflowers, pumpkins and, perhaps most special, hazlenuts until October.

Where: 14309 Dixie Rd, Inglewood, ON L7C 2M8

As the name would suggest, apple picking is one of the most popular PYO fruit options at this Whitchurch-Stouffville farm, but they also offer strawberry picking starting in early June and pumpkin picking starting in September.

Where: 12416 McCowan Rd, Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON L4A 7X5

There are some unique options to pick at this farm in Mount Albert, like Saskatoon berries, red and black currants, gooseberries and squash alongside tried-and-true hits like apples, strawberries and pumpkins at different points in the summer and fall.

Where: 122 Ashworth Rd, Mount Albert, ON L0G 1M0

Located just an hour outside of the city, you can go apple picking at this cider orchard starting in late summer. They’re also home to a market where you can pick up fresh baked goods, craft cider, and locally sourced preserves to fill your harvest wagon with.

Where: 8277 10 Side Rd, Milton, ON L9T 2X7

It’s all blueberries, all the time at this Newcastle farm. While the blueberry season, when you can pick your own, runs for a short window starting in mid-August, they have a cafe onsite that serves blueberry-based treats like ice cream and tarts beyond the growing season.

Where: 3337 Concession Rd 3, Newcastle, ON L1B 0N1

Offering Certified Organic fruits and veggies, this Markham farm allows you to pick your own strawberries and apples beginning mid-June and late August respectively. If you’re in the mood for something savoury, they also sell organic fresh-picked veggies and wood-fired pizza.

Where: 7550 19th Ave, Markham, ON L6B 1A8

Growing a wide variety of apples and pears, from Honeycrisp to Macintosh and everything in between, you can stock up on sweet, crunchy fruits at this farm in Burlington from early September to mid-October.

Where: 5144 Derry Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 0R6