Looking for a different and unique way to celebrate the holidays this season? If so, gorgeous Vancouver — a metropolis that’s teeming with magic this special time of year — should be at the top of your list.

And thanks to a very special holiday contest, it’s easier to get whisked into the city than you might think.

The Very Merry Vancouver contest brought to you by Stay Vancouver Hotels is offering 12 days of daily prizes for a chance to win hotel stays and passes to renowned holiday attractions and festivals north of the border.

The holiday season in Vancouver presents unique opportunities to experience the best the city has to offer, whether you’re looking for shopping excursions, guided tours, light shows, or even a trip to the Vancouver Aquarium to hang out with Scuba Santa — there’s sure to be an event for everyone this season.

Unrivalled winter magic

With an enchanting natural landscape and milder temperatures than many Canadian cities, you’ll be able to stay cozy and explore your surroundings with ease.

Imagine sipping hot chocolate under the Bright Nights show in Stanley Park, feasting on local delicacies with the foodie tour on Granville Island, or taking selfies and riding ice bumper cars at the outdoor PNE Winter Fair.

Crafty and one-of-a-kind holiday markets, festive performances, and outdoor activities like skating are the name of the game here in Vancouver. But that’s not all the city has to offer!

To get visitors into the holiday spirit, there are a ton of free, local events you should check out as well like the Festival of Trees at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, Gingerbread Lane at Hyatt Regency, Liven UP in Coal Harbour, Fleurs de Villes Noel, or the beloved Vancouver Christmas Tree Lighting at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

For thrill-seekers, you might want to check out the Grayline Westcoast Sightseeing’s Capilano Suspension Bridge Park or Hop-on, Hop-off tours, or take to the skies with FlyOver Canada’s miraculous Soar with Santa experience.

Enter for a chance to win your own Very Merry Vancouver getaway

No matter what vibe you’re looking for, Vancouver does indeed get very merry, and this exciting contest grants winners accommodation or magical holiday experience prizes.

Each prize day includes a hotel stay or a special holiday experience, with three (3) prizes given away each day, for a total of 12 days of gifting. Plus, there are over 20 holiday experiences available to be won!

To make this deal even sweeter, if you book a two-night stay with Stay Vancouver Hotels you can score up to a $250 Mastercard® prepaid gift card.

You can enter daily from December 1 to 12 at VeryMerryVancouver.com

Lucky winners and Vancouver visitors alike can immerse themselves in the city’s charm over the holiday season, jumping right into the festivities and making lasting memories with family and friends.

Ready for a little bit of holiday magic? Visit Very Merry Vancouver online to learn more about the 12-day sweepstakes and enter for a chance to win your dream holiday getaway in Vancouver.